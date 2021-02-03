Campbell? Eiting? – Can you name which Huddersfield Town player scored each of these 15 goals this season?

Huddersfield Town will be seeking to improve as they move into the second half of their Sky Bet Championship campaign, with the Terriers having been largely inconsistent in the league under Carlos Corberan so far.

Here, we have devised a quiz made up of 15 questions on the goals that the club have scored so far this season.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Jonathan Hogg Harry Toffolo Frazier Campbell Josh Koroma