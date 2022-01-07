Cameron Pring sends message to Bristol City fans after making decision on future

Cameron Pring signed a new two and a half year deal at Bristol City on Thursday, keeping him at the club until at least the summer of 2024.

The versatile left sider has started 13 of the Robins’ 25 league games so far this season and will be pushing for more regular game time in the second half of the season. The 23-year-old offers plenty of tactical flexibility to Nigel Pearson in his ability to drop back or push forward in a left sided position.

There has been a clear intention to give younger players a chance recently, given the platform that the Robins’ league position has provided, and Pring should be able to profit on that in 2022.

The academy graduate took to Instagram to share his reaction to signing the new contract.

Pring wrote: “Positive start to the year with a new contract for @bristolcityfc, proud to be part of the club and excited to see what the next 2 years brings. Thanks everyone for the messages!”

Pring completed the match in the Robins’ impressive 3-2 victory over play-off chasing Millwall last weekend, the Bristolian will be hoping that that performance can kickstart and extended run in the first team under Nigel Pearson.

The Verdict

It has been a turbulent few years at Ashton Gate since the latter part of Lee Johnson’s reign at the club. Pring has been able to throw his hat in the ring as a viable first team option in that time, now with Pearson offering some stability and handing opportunities to younger players, the platform should be there for the 23-year-old to showcase his ability and prove his worth to the club in the second half of the campaign.

A lot of EFL clubs have been looking to reduce the average age of their squads since the pandemic, with Jay DaSilva, 23, and Ayman Benarous, 18, vying for a spot in competition with Pring, the healthy battles within the group could be fierce with every player hoping to prove to Pearson that they should be part of his plans moving forward.