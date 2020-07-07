Cameron McGeehan sends message to Portsmouth fans after penalty heartbreak

Cameron McGeehan has sent a message to Portsmouth fans via his personal Instagram page, after his penalty miss decided Pompey’s fate in their League One play-off semi-final second leg against Oxford United.

In what was a tight and cagey two legs of play-off action, it was Karl Robinson’s Oxford who progressed to the League One play-off final on Monday to face Wycombe.

With both matches finishing 1-1, the tie was decided on penalties with on-loan midfielder Cameron McGeehan having his penalty saved.

In a message on his personal Instagram, McGeehan admits he is ‘gutted’ and ‘sorry for missing’ the penalty that succumbs the south coast club to another season in the third tier of English football.

The 25-year-old will now head back to parent club Barnsley where he could find himself in the same league as Pompey next season, with Gerhard Struber’s Barnsley firmly in the thick of a relegation battle in League One.

McGeehan became a regular under Jackett under Pompey since arriving at Fratton Park on loan in January, making 12 appearances for the side.

Can you name every Portsmouth top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Have a go now!

1 of 13 Who is top scorer in the current season? John Marquis Ronan Curtis Gareth Evans Ellis Harrison