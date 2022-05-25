Cameron Jerome speaks out on fresh agreement at Luton Town

Cameron Jerome has had his contract extended at Luton Town for a further season to continue his role in their bid to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Hatters performed extremely well to finish sixth in the Championship this season under Nathan Jones, and with some fitness issues going against them, in other circumstances they would have backed themselves to get past Huddersfield Town to book their place at Wembley Stadium.

Jerome, 35, has had a very busy career in a range of divisions and he opened up on why he signed on for another season at Kenilworth Road when he appeared on 72+.

He said: “As soon as the season was finished, the manager sat down with all the players and he just gave a bit of honesty to everyone.

“In terms of what direction the club are still going in, how people still fit in and obviously the conversation was had with myself where he asked if I was still enjoying it and I still wanted to be a part of the journey.

“Absolutely, I just want to keep playing as long as possible, I feel good, so long may it continue.”

Luton’s recruitment has been incredible in a variety of areas with one of the smallest budgets in the Championship.

It is a testament to the extent of the scouting that is conducted by the club, that Jerome was seen as a viable option in the second tier this term after scoring 13 goals in League One last season for Milton Keynes Dons.

The journeyman striker will turn 36 shortly after the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, and is unlikely to sign any deal longer than a one season extension from now until the end of his career.

Where Jerome has regressed in terms of his pace and physicality, his intelligence in possession and link-up has improved with age, and that is something that makes him such an asset in the Hatters’ squad, surrounded by some exciting up and coming talents.