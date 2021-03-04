Cameron Jerome singles out Norwich City man for praise after Brentford win

Cameron Jerome heaped praise on Emiliano Buendia after Norwich City’s 1-0 home win over promotion rivals Brentford last night.

Norwich moved 10 points clear at the top of the Championship table following a vital home win over the Bees last night, courtesy of Buendia’s 26th-minute strike.

Buendia drove in from the right before skipping past three Brentford defenders and firing low into the bottom corner to give the Canaries the lead.

Daniel Farke’s side held on, despite a late goal-line clearance to deny Ivan Toney at the death, with the Canaries extending the gap between themselves and second place to a huge 10 points.

That goal was Buendia’s 10th goal of the Championship campaign, with the playmaker also registering 12 assists this season.

Speaking on EFL on Quest after the game, former Norwich striker Cameron Jerome hailed Buendia’s performance, as the Argentine guided the Norfolk club to another big league win.

He said: “I think he’s so instrumental to what Norwich do, especially his relationship with Pukki, you can see that in the amount of goals Pukki scores, Buendia is the chief creator of all these chances.”

The Verdict

Buendia is simply too good for the Championship, and even if Norwich do go up, which looks a cert at the moment, I think they will struggle to keep hold of him.

10 goals and 12 assists for a winger is some going, and you look at how well Said Benrahma did last season and feel that Buendia can surpass those stats.

He’s still at a very good age, and is one of the most technically-gifted, enjoyable players we have seen grace the Championship.