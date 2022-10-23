Cameron Jerome makes “respect” claim as speaks out over Luton Town ambitions

Luton Town are once again flying in the Championship under Nathan Jones and the sky does seem to be the limit for the club at the moment.

Having climbed into the play-off spots and been the surprise package of the second tier last season, the club are once again back amongst the top six and are certainly in the mix for a promotion.

With the side doing so well again, Cameron Jerome has revealed to Luton Today that his side are indeed eyeing a promotion and that they deserve to be shown some ‘respect’ after the excellent football they have played over the last two campaigns.

The striker might be getting on in his career now but he still has his role to play in the progress of Luton.

Even with the forward not playing regularly and not being a regular starter, Nathan Jones continues to use the former Birmingham man as a substitute from off the bench. He’s even bagged a goal and an assist that way this season so far.

The rest of his side are continuing to work hard and achieve positive results too and it has seen them now rise to fifth in the standings.

Once again, they would likely be quite happy with a play-off spot as long as they can go up via the competition but they could even be eyeing an automatic place.

Jerome certainly feels they can achieve it and the striker also added that based on his side’s showings, they do deserve some respect.

He said: “We invested heavily in the summer for this football club in terms of what we brought in, thankfully the board backed the manager, identified the players that we thought could help move on and strengthen the group .

“We’re doing that at our own pace, we haven’t quite got the financial reach of some other clubs, but we work with what we’ve got and hopefully people are standing up and taking notice because we are a good side and we do deserve that little bit of respect.

“Whether people give it to us or not, it doesn’t really matter to us. We believe in what we’ve got and our target and our target is try and achieve promotion.” The Verdict Luton certainly cannot be a team that you write off now, especially after the two seasons they have had. Many were likely surprised at the rise of the Hatters during the last campaign and those who thought it might be a blip and that the side could fall off again this season have now been proven wrong. After a shaky start, it was a case of write them off at your own peril and they are now back in the top six. Nathan Jones is working wonders with the side and is proving that you certainly don’t need a huge budget to be able to do well in the Championship. As long as you can build a team that are committed to the cause and can get results, it doesn’t matter. The Hatters are certainly doing that again this season.