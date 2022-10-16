Cameron Jerome makes admission about Luton’s recent Kenilworth Road showings

After making it to the Championship play-offs last season, Luton Town have carried on the new campaign in good form and currently they sit seventh in the table, only one point away from sixth.

A 3-1 victory against Queens Park Rangers yesterday made it six games unbeaten for the Hatters and out of those games, four have been at home which is something that has motivated the side.

Speaking to the club’s Official Media after the game, forward Cameron Jerome admitted: “We try and pride ourselves on our home form. Although we haven’t been beaten much at home, we’ve had a couple of frustrating results that have turned into draws and we’ve not managed to win the game.

“It was a great sign of character and obviously a good test. QPR are a good footballing side, they’re amongst the top teams at the minute and they’re in form as well. It’s a much-deserved victory, especially first half. I thought if we got the second goal a bit earlier, it would have been a bit more comfortable for us.

“It always is [a team effort]. That is what we are and what we’re about. It is well documented from the manager that it’s a squad game, there are no individuals, there is no stand-out star here. It’s a big team effort, week-in, week-out.

“That is what this league is about. You have to be consistent at this level. There are some really good footballing side, there are some really good organised sides and I think we fall in between both.

“We have that bit of quality and we have started to evolve a little bit in terms of being able to play football as well as being able to mix it up and do what we’re strongest at really. That is being aggressive, being on the front foot, athletic, defending the box well and I thought we showed all the qualities today in the game.”

Luton will be looking to show what they can do away from next time out, as they travel to Carrow Road to face second placed Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The Verdict:

Luton are in brilliant form at the minute and to be unbeaten in six is quite an achievement which is reflected in the fact they have climbed the league and currently sit in a very comfortable position.

Having lost two games at home this season as well as drawing two of their last four at home, there is still work to be done to make Kenilworth Road an absolute fortress for the Hatters.

However, it will be encouraging that they haven’t been losing at home and if they can continue in good form, it will no doubt be a tough place for teams to come to.

Nathan Jones seems to have created a good team dynamic at the club and that attitude seems to be connecting on the pitch too as the players have pride in making their home ground a hard place for the opposition.