Cameron Jerome gives his verdict on Luton Town’s future following play-off defeat

Despite having a brilliant season reaching the play-offs, Luton Town fell just short losing to Huddersfield Town on Monday night meaning they will be spending another season in the Championship.

To get such a high finish on a small budget is a credit to Nathan Jones and his side and although they are disappointed, Hatters striker Cameron Jerome remains positive as he feels this is only the start of what the club are going to achieve.

Reflecting on the season after the game, the 35-year-old told Luton Today: “It might sound a little bit too positive but you got to take some positive out of this season.

“The positives are that this football club has got to where it’s got to because of the hard work it does and all the people associated with the football club.

“The people who are running the football club, the people who are in charge of everything, it’s just really good human beings inside the football club and I can’t reiterate that anymore.

“The lads are bitterly disappointed as you can imagine, to lose so late in the game is just a body blow, but I’m immensely proud of all the boys’ efforts this season and the progression the club’s made.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town sold these 16 players to from the last decade?

1 of 16 Who did Luton sell James Justin to? Leicester City Wolves Aston Villa Sheffield United

Jerome is proud of his club’s season and feels there’s still more to come as he said: “The players, the staff, supporters, the whole football club and hopefully it’s a football club that’s progressing and going places.

“The manager had a chat with the boys and said he’s proud of the group, not just the group, but the staff and everybody, who’s been a part of it this year.

“It’s not nice to lose a game of football, especially with what’s at stake, but when it sinks in what we’ve achieved at this football club, it’s special and it’s progression at a football club that’s going places.

“People would’ve written us off with where we were going to finish in the league, but the targets we set, we set big targets because we believed in the group, the players and the process and what this football club does and what it’s about.

“We’ll come back next year and hopefully come back stronger.

“We want to get to the next level and the football club is on a trajectory to do so.

“Whether it’s now, next year whether it’s the year after that, it’s progressing nicely.”

The Verdict:

Luton have had a brilliant season this year and achieved more than anyone would’ve expected them to and although there is disappointed after missing out on the play-off final, they should feel proud of what they’ve achieved this season.

Furthermore, as Jerome says, this could just be the start for them as long as they keep the foundations the same. Nathan Jones will have to make some additions to his squad this summer but he should also be looking to retain a good number of players who can build upon what they’ve done this season.

If they can have a season with the same intensity and power they’ve shown this season there is no reason they can’t be up there again next year.