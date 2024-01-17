Highlights Bolton Wanderers are close to signing Niall Ennis, which could mean the end of Cameron Jerome's time at the club.

Bolton Wanderers are set to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis - and that could spell the end for one of Ian Evatt's 2023 signings, Cameron Jerome.

According to Alan Nixon's Patreon, the Trotters are close to agreeing a loan move for the 24-year-old striker who has struggled for minutes and fitness during his stint at Ewood Park.

Nixon claims that, despite Blackburn's injury issues, the board are happy to let their summer arrival depart in search of regular first team football.

It's believed Wanderers have pipped promotion rivals Barnsley to Ennis' signature, bolstering Evatt's already impressive attacking options.

Hard to see Cameron Jerome having Bolton impact

With Ennis set to join Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Dion Charles, Victor Adeboyejo and Dan Nlundulu in Evatt's ranks, it's hard to envisage 37-year-old Jerome making an impact between now and the end of the season.

Jerome was signed on a free transfer in January 2023 and has since scored one goal and registered one assist in 33 appearances for the Whites. Considering his fairly poor scoring record and that the EFL veteran has made just 12 League One appearances in the 2023/24 campaign, moving the former Norwich man out of the club this month would be a smart decision.

Freeing up space on the wage bill could allow for Evatt to add one or two more additions for what promises to be a busy couple of months for Wanderers.

Considering Jerome's contract is up at the end of the season, cutting that short could prove an astute piece of business.

Bolton exit could mean retirement

Regardless of when Jerome departs Bolton, the Whites could be the 37-year-old's last professional club.

The striker has enjoyed an incredible EFL career, having featured for Norwich City, Derby County, Stoke City, Cardiff City, Birmingham, Luton Town, Crystal Palace and MK Dons.

One of his most impressive stints was at Stadium MK, where he scored 15 goals in 38 matches, eventually earning him a Championship move to Luton Town. It's easy to see why Bolton moved for him last season. The Trotters' play-off position was far from secure and adding a proven and experienced EFL goalscorer was only going to better their chances.

Cameron Jerome career goals, as per transfermarkt Club Goals Derby County 6 MK Dons 15 Cardiff City 27 Bolton Wanderers 1 Stoke City 12 Birmingham City 41 Luton Town 5 Norwich City 42

However, an 18-month deal for a then 36-year-old striker was perhaps a poor decision. With Ennis set to arrive in Greater Manchester, it appears Evatt is keen to add another dimension to his attack.

The 24-year-old provides a threat in behind, which cannot be said for the likes of Jerome. This move should be an indication that the 37-year-old's race is run at Toughsheet Community Stadium. He's enjoyed a stellar career, and playing a part in a promotion-chasing side is a fitting way for the striker to potentially call time in the professional game.