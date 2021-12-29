Cameron Humphreys-Grant, Ryan Wintle, Stadium impact on transfers: The latest Cardiff City transfer talking points

The January transfer window looks set to be a fascinating one for Cardiff City.

Sitting 20th in the Championship table, just three points clear of the relegation zone, the Bluebirds may well need to make alterations to their squad when the window reopens next month, to keep themselves in the second-tier.

But just what changes could we see to the squad at the Cardiff City Stadium next month, and what could have an impact on that?

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the big transfer talking points around Cardiff City, with the return of the market just a few days away.

Cameron Humphreys-Grant transfer race

Given only one club (Peterborough) have conceded more league goals than Cardiff’s 39 so far this season, additions in defence could be something of a priority for the Bluebirds in January.

That has seen the club from the Welsh capital linked with a move for former Manchester City youth defender Cameron Humphrys-Grant, who is currently impressing in Belgium with Zulte Waregem.

But with a number of sides further up the Championship table such as Blackburn, and Coventry, as well as clubs in Scotland and Germany reportedly also keen, there may be questions as to whether Cardiff will be able to attract the 23-year-old given their current position.

Do they recall Ryan Wintle?

Given he only signed for Cardiff from Crewe permanently in the summer, there was some it did feel like something of a surprise when the Bluebirds then allowed Ryan Wintle to join Championship rivals Blackpool on loan in the same transfer window.

Since then, Wintle has gone on to establish himself as an important figure at Bloomfield Road, proving he is more than capable of making an impact in the second-tier.

As a result, Cardiff may consider recalling the midfielder next month, so they, rather than a rival, can benefit from his abilities, with Blackpool manager Neil Critchley even admitting recently he does now know if Wintle will be part of his side beyond January.

Will behind closed doors have an impact on business?

One, almost unique, issue that Cardiff will have to cope with for the time being, is the return to behind closed doors matches in Wales, and you wonder whether that could impact on the club’s business.

That frustrating absence of fans will of course, have some impact on the finances coming into the club, which may have some say in what they are able to put into deals from a monetary perspective.

It is also worth noting that, having now come away from that position of having to play in front of no crowds, player may be reluctant to return to that, which could give rival Championship sides a possible advantage over Cardiff in potential transfer battles with the Bluebirds.