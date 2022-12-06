Cameron Humphreys delivers verdict on Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy

Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys has established himself in the team in recent weeks with some impressive performances.

Kieran McKenna’s side are enjoying an excellent season in League One, currently sitting second in the table, one clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday and one behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle. But they suffered frustration on Friday night with a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town at Portman Road. Luke Woolfenden gave the hosts a second minute lead but they could not add a second and Cian Hayes equalised for the Cod Army in the 96th minute, meaning it was another late goal conceded.

But despite that disappointment, it was another impressive performance from Humphreys in the heart of the Tractor Boys’ midfield. The 19-year-old was handed an opportunity by McKenna as a result of the club’s midfield injury crisis, with Lee Evans, Panutche Camara and Dominic Ball all currently unavailable, the latter expected to be out for the season.

He has not looked out of place, starting the last six games and was recognised for his displays by winning the Player of the Month award for November.

The academy graduate says he is loving life playing regularly in the third tier and praised captain Sam Morsy, who he has developed a good partnership with.

“I’m really enjoying it,” Humphreys told the East Anglian Daily Times. “I’m playing with some really good players and players that are helping me a lot, talking to me, leading me and making me feel part of the team.

“So I’m really enjoying my football, playing in a good way and in a good system, so I’m loving every minute of it.

“Skip (Morsy) is brilliant. Both his leadership skills and his ability and control of the game that he has is really important to us. Playing with him is really good because he’s always talking to me, communicating and helping me.

“His range of passing and what he does on the ball really helps the team, so he’s a pleasure to play with.

“I feel I’ve still got a long way to go and still a lot to learn but I feel in each game I’m getting more confident, trying to impose myself more and more. I’m really enjoying it and hoping to get better and better.”

The good news for McKenna is that both Evans and Camara are making progress and could return over the Christmas period, but Humphreys is not concerned for his position in the team.

“I think that’s the beauty of having a big squad,” Humphreys continued.

“So hopefully Panutche and those two get back fit and we can have strong competition for places in the midfield unit.

“All I can do is perform how I can perform on the pitch and see where that takes me.”

The verdict

Humphreys has been excellent in recent weeks for Ipswich.

Losing players of the quality of Evans, Camara and Ball would have a huge impact on any team in the division, but being without so many players from the same position could have been a massive problem for McKenna, but Humphreys’ emergence has alleviated many of his concerns.

The academy graduate has looked extremely comfortable in the team and hearing his comments about Morsy will please McKenna as it shows the togetherness and leadership in his squad that the senior players will support the younger ones.

With McKenna’s options set to be bolstered as players return to fitness, Humphreys welcoming the increased competition for places and focusing on his own performances also shows a maturity to him beyond his years.

The 36-year-old will have a big decision to make over who starts in midfield because Humphreys has certainly taken his chance and staked a claim to keep the shirt, even when the others are available again.