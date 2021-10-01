Cameron Dawson speaks out on reasons behind his Sheffield Wednesday exit

Cameron Dawson is enjoying a season-long loan spell at Exeter City from Sheffield Wednesday this season.

The 26-year-old has made 65 appearances Championship appearances for the Owls in recent years but was keen to get out and find regular game time after Wednesday brought in Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Burnley.

Dawson has played every minute of League Two action for the Grecians and has kept five clean sheets in nine matches. Matt Taylor’s Exeter have been excellent going forward but a little hamstrung by their defensive solidity in recent promotion pushes, this season looks to be different and Dawson’s calmness between the sticks has played a key role in that.

The goalkeeper spoke to The Athletic about the decision for him to leave Hillsborough this summer.

He said: “I just said to him (Darren Moore), ‘Find me a home where I am going to be taken in and loved and I’ll try and do the rest’.

“Exeter came on straight away and a big thing for me was feeling wanted and they made me feel that.”

Dawson has always been in fierce competition for the gloves at Wednesday, never feeling secure of his place as the club’s first choice keeper such that is very different this season at St. James Park.

The Verdict

The early signs are extremely good as Exeter look to build a push for automatic promotion. There were concerns in their opening trio where they did not trouble the scorers but three wins, five draws and one loss from their opening nine shows a lot of promise.

Having lost the likes of Randell Williams, Ryan Bowman and Joel Randall this summer the Grecians’ supporters may have been expecting a season of transition. But the attacking additions of Sam Nombe and Jevani Brown are starting to click with key man Matt Jay proving as dangerous as ever.

Defensive solidity has been hard to come by in recent years for Taylor’s men but if they continue their current no nonsense approach the missing link may have been found. Dawson will be a crucial player in sustaining the club’s good form.