Cameron Dawson, Ben Garrity, Harry Smith among those nominated for FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award

It has been another entertaining month in Sky Bet League Two.

Another international break is upon us, but the action in the fourth tier doesn’t stop, with plenty of fixtures taking place this weekend.

For now, we are going to reflect on last month. Here, we have the nominations for the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award for September:

Exeter City’s Cameron Dawson is our first nominee, after helping the Grecians keep three clean sheets in the month of September.

The Sheffield Wednesday loanee made seven saves in a month where Matt Taylor’s side went unbeaten and conceded only one goal.

It was also a productive month for Crawley Town’s Nick Tsaroulla, with the 22-year-old chipping in with two goals from left-back as well as making eight tackles.

The Red Devils yielded three wins from five games in the month of September, picking up 10 points from a possible 15 in total.

Forest Green Rovers’ Jordan Moore-Taylor also enjoyed an impressive month as Rob Edwards’ side continue to lead the way in League Two.

Rovers went unbeaten in four games in September, winning twice and drawing twice, and didn’t concede a single goal. Moore-Taylor kept four clean sheets, won 29 aerial duels and played in every minute of those four matches.

Port Vale’s Ben Garrity also played an influential role in helping the Valiants mount a push for the automatic promotion places.

Vale won three games in September with Garrity chipping in with three goals from midfield, including a brace in the win at Swindon Town.

Leyton Orient’s Harry Smith, meanwhile, is a striker on fire, with the 26-year-old scoring six goals in eight League Two matches this season.

Smith scored four goals in September – a month which saw Orient yield two wins and two draws and go unbeaten in four games.

Our final nominee is Sutton United’s Joe Kizzi. Sutton won three of their four games in September, conceding only three goals last month.

Kizzi was in fine form, too, with the defender making 10 tackles and 10 interceptions in a month where the EFL new-boys picked up their first win of the campaign

Head over to footballleagueworld.co.uk/fan-awards to cast your vote!