Cameron Burgess reveals how he’s found his start to life at Ipswich Town

Every corner of Ipswich Town Football Club breathed a sigh of relief when the Tractor Boys picked up their first league win of the season at Lincoln City last weekend.

Summer signing Cameron Burgess was keen to point out the hectic bedding in period for all of the new recruits as Ipswich look to make up for lost time in League One, when he spoke to the East Anglian Daily Times.

He said: “It was a tough ask for 19 players to all settle in. We’ve all had to find places to live and move families down. It’s been a crazy experience, but things are settling down now and hopefully that transpires onto the pitch.

“This is a massive club with a big project. It’s now down to us to give the fans something to shout about.”

Paul Cook will be desperate for his side to harness the momentum from their victory at Sincil Bank and to earn their first league win at Portman Road in the next week.

Town welcome Sheffield Wednesday this weekend before lowly Doncaster Rovers in midweek with back to back wins likely to push them into mid table.

The clean sheet was arguably more pleasing than the win last Saturday and the central defensive partnership of Burgess and George Edmondson will be pivotal to Ipswich reigniting a promotion push.

The Verdict

Sitting just one spot above the relegation zone is still an extremely disappointing return from the opening eight matches for the Tractor Boys. The weight of expectation will be looming large until they are in and around the top six so it is mightily important they win at least one of the home games coming up.

Sheffield Wednesday present a difficult challenge but also a side who have endured an underwhelming start to the season. Winless in their last three having scored just once represents a side lacking confidence in front of goal, it will be an interesting match from a neutral perspective between two of the biggest clubs in the third tier with clear promotion ambitions.