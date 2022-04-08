Cameron Brannagan starts: The predicted Oxford United XI to face Sunderland on Saturday

Oxford United host Sunderland in a huge game in the League One play-off race on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers have crept above the Yellows and the Black Cats in the last week or so, meaning that a loser in this match will face an uphill battle to break back into the top six before the fixtures run out.

Alex Neil’s Sunderland have picked up in the last month or so and have become a lot harder to beat under the former Norwich City manager.

Marcus Browne, Sam Baldock, Alex Gorrin and Jamie Hanson remain sidelined for the visit of the Black Cats but there are two important returnees set to play some part.

A disappointing defensive display that led to a 2-1 loss at Morecambe in midweek, will make Oxford supporters happy to see Elliott Moore back and available with Cameron Brannagan also fit again after missing the trip to Mazuma Stadium.

Here, we are predicting three changes from the side that was beaten by the Shrimps to line-up tomorrow afternoon…

Steve Seddon comes in for Nathan Holland, Moore replaces Sam Long at the heart of the back three and Brannagan returns in the place of Marcus McGuane.

This is set to be a very intriguing clash of styles, with Neil arriving at the Kassam Stadium having focused a lot on his side’s defensive process in recent weeks, with that resolve set to be tested significantly against the highest scoring team in the division.

Will Sunderland’s vulnerability show, as it did under Lee Johnson, if the Yellows can break the deadlock early on?