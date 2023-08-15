Highlights Cameron Archer's preference is to move to the Premier League amid interest from clubs in both the Premier League and Championship.

While Luton Town is looking for a loan move, Sheffield United is only interested in a permanent transfer.

Middlesbrough and Leeds United have shown interest in Archer but their second tier status could be an issue.

Cameron Archer’s preference is for a move to the Premier League amid interest in his future, reports Lyall Thomas.

According to Sky Sports (15/08, 10.23), the Aston Villa forward has attracted interest from clubs across the top flight and the second tier.

Sheffield United and Luton Town are both interested in the striker, with Villa open to Archer’s departure this summer.

The Hatters are focusing on completing a loan move, but their Premier League rival is only interested in selling the player on a permanent basis, which has seen a deal with Luton stall.

Meanwhile, Archer is just one of several options being considered by the Blades as they search for a replacement for Iliman Ndiaye.

Which Championship clubs are interested in Cameron Archer?

Middlesbrough have most closely been linked with a move for the 21-year-old following his impressive stint on loan at the Riverside last season.

The forward joined in the January transfer window as part of a loan agreement with Villa.

During his time in Michael Carrick’s side, he contributed 11 goals and six assists from 20 appearances in the Championship.

Archer struck a lethal partnership with Chuba Akpom that powered the team to a fourth place finish in the table.

It has also been reported that Leeds United are interested in the forward, as they look to bolster their attacking options.

It was initially believed that Archer would be given a chance to impress in Unai Emery’s squad this season, but it has since been claimed that the Premier League side are now open to a sale.

Archer’s future remains uncertain, with no club emerging as the clear favourite in the race to sign the youngster.

When is the transfer deadline?

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on 1st September, meaning there are still a couple of weeks to resolve the status of Archer’s future.

The forward is unlikely to remain at Villa given the level of interest in his services.

A move to the Premier League could be justified based on how impressive his performances were in the Championship last year.

However, a lack of game time under Emery means he will have to look away from Villa Park to remain in the top flight.

A move to the Championship wouldn’t be the worst move for his development, as another year in the division could really benefit him.

He could also play a significant role in helping a team gain promotion, which would naturally earn him a chance in the Premier League anyway.

What should the next step for Cameron Archer be?

A move back to Middlesbrough would be a good idea given how well he performed under Carrick.

Boro have had an underwhelming start to the season, and the team’s lack of a proper forward has been evident in their first two games.

Archer could solve a lot of their issues and get Carrick’s team back on track, even if Akpom appears to be leaving the Riverside.

Leeds could also be a promising destination, as there is a lot of potential for Daniel Farke’s side to fight for promotion.

But it will be hard to turn down an immediate chance to compete in the top flight, if either Luton or Sheffield United come knocking.