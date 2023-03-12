Cameron Archer shares message with Middlesbrough supporters after scoring in win over Swansea

Cameron Archer has taken to Twitter to share a message with Middlesbrough’s supporters following his side’s latest outing in the Championship.

Archer helped Boro secure their 19th league win of the season yesterday by scoring in the club’s showdown with Swansea City.

Middlesbrough fell behind in the 15th minute of this fixture as Joel Piroe slotted home from Ryan Manning’s deflected cross.

Following the break, Jay Fulton had an effort ruled out for Swansea before Boro levelled proceedings in the 54th minute via a strike from Aaron Ramsey.

Archer then gave Boro the lead as he headed home from close range after being teed up by Hayden Hackney.

Middlesbrough effectively sealed victory in the 77th minute when Chuba Akpom scored from the penalty spot.

As a result of this latest triumph, Boro closed the gap between them and Sheffield United in the Championship standings to four points.

Middlesbrough will be looking to secure another positive result at this level on Tuesday when they host Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium.

After his side’s meeting with Swansea, Archer opted to take to Twitter to reflect on this fixture.

The forward posted: “Back to business.

“Goal, 3pts & move onto Tuesday, UTB!”

Back to business 💼

Goal, 3pts & move onto Tuesday. UTB! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/7AQBod2xsq — Cameron Archer (@Cameronarcher_) March 11, 2023

The Verdict

This could prove to be a turning point in the race for promotion as while Boro were able to deliver the goods yesterday, the Blades slipped up again in their meeting with Luton Town.

With 10 games left to play this season, there is a realistic possibility that Middlesbrough will be able to overcome their four-point deficit to United.

In order to have the best chance of securing a top-two finish, Boro will need Archer to be firing on all cylinders between now and the end of the term.

The 21-year-old has now provided six direct goal contributions for Middlesbrough since sealing a loan move to the club in January from Aston Villa.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.02, the forward will fancy his chances of adding to this aforementioned total on a regular basis before he returns to Villa Park later this year.

