Cameron Archer has given his seal of approval as Middlesbrough completed the signing of Morgan Rogers from Manchester City on a permanent deal.

After losing in the play-off semi-final to Coventry City last season, Michael Carrick is determined for his Boro side to kick-on this season, and he has wasted no time in adding to the group.

The Teesside outfit have already made six new additions, with Rogers one of those after it was announced on Friday that he had signed from the Premier League champions.

The 20-year-old joined City from West Brom in a high-profile deal as a teenager, but he understandably failed to break through at the club, with his game time in recent years coming out on loan.

Rogers has now decided to take the next step in his career, and the versatile attacker will hope to play a big role for Carrick’s side moving forward.

What has Cameron Archer said about the transfer?

The striker enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with Boro last season, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in 22 appearances, with his arrival helping their rise up the table.

So, the Aston Villa man is still highly regarded by Boro, and it seems he still keeps an eye on his former club, as he reacted to news of Rogers’ move on his Instagram story with several fire emojis suggesting he thinks this is a transfer that will work out very well for all parties.

Archer will also know Rogers from his time with England at youth level over the years. The two players, who are in the same group, were both born in the West Midlands, and whilst Rogers came through at Albion, unlike Archer at Villa, they have represented the national team at various levels, with Rogers last featuring for the U20s.

Archer is currently with the England U21s as they face Spain in the Euro Championship final on Saturday evening, although he is likely to start on the bench.

Will Cameron Archer return to Middlesbrough?

Despite the transfer business done this summer, Boro are still sure to be in the market for a new number nine over the coming weeks, and all connected to the club would love it if Archer could return.

The striker suited Carrick’s style of play, he struck a good relationship with Chuba Akpom, and he has shown in different loan spells that he is ruthless at Championship level, so it would be an outstanding signing.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens with Archer. Villa are expected to be in the market for a striker themselves this summer, and the academy lad won’t want to be sitting on the bench next season.

The Europa Conference League does provide Villa with more games next season, but they still have a decision to make on the player. Ideally, they would loan Archer out to a Premier League club, and there could be interest from the top-flight, but if he wants guaranteed game time, Boro could become an option, even if it seems a long shot at the moment.

Carrick’s men begin their Championship season against Millwall on August 5.