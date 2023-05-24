Cameron Archer has opted to take to Twitter to thank Middlesbrough's fans for the support that he received during his loan spell at the Riverside Stadium.

Archer is set to officially return to Aston Villa at the end of May when his temporary spell reaches a crescendo.

Middlesbrough boss decided to bolster his squad in January by signing Archer on a short-term basis from Villa.

After failing to score in his opening four appearances for the club, the forward managed to find the back of the net in Boro's victory over Cardiff City.

Archer backed up this display by netting a brace against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

During the remainder of the regular term, the 21-year-old managed to find the back of the net on eight further occasions.

The former Preston North End loanee also demonstrated his creativity as he provided six assists for his Boro team-mates.

Unfortunately for Middlesbrough, Archer was unable to make a major impact for the club in the play-offs as they suffered a 1-0 aggregate defeat at the hands of Coventry City in the semi-finals of this competition.

Boro will now be focusing on drafting up a list of transfer targets, with the summer window set to open soon.

What has Cameron Archer said ahead of Middlesbrough's exit?

Ahead of his departure from Middlesbrough, Archer has admitted on Twitter that he loved playing for the club.

Archer posted: "A hard way to finish an incredible journey.

"Unfortunately we couldn't deliver what we all fought so hard for.

"Just wanted to say a massive thank you for all the support.

"I've loved playing for you all.

"Up the Boro!"

What could the future hold for Cameron Archer at Aston Villa?

Set to return to Villa Park, Archer will be desperate to play on a regular basis for the Premier League outfit during the 2023/24 campaign.

Before linking up with Middlesbrough, the forward was only utilised on six occasions by Villa in the top-flight in the first half of the term.

Due to the presence of Ollie Watkins, who has provided 21 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season, Archer is likely to find it difficult to force his way into contention for a starting role later this year, despite clearly making considerable strides in terms of his development at Boro.

If Villa are unable to guarantee Archer a sufficient amount of game-time, it would not be at all surprising if another loan move is sanctioned by head coach Unai Emery.