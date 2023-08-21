Aston Villa have released a lofty price tag for young forward Cameron Archer amid widespread interest.

Sheffield United are looking the most likely to secure the 21-year-old’s services, but there is still a way to go before this saga comes to its head.

The Blades lodged a £10 million bid which was immediately deflected, according to Football Insider.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have had a tough start to life back in the Premier League, falling to defeat against both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. A heroic Gustavo Hamer long shot was not enough to take anything from the City Ground last Friday.

To compound the misery, United host treble winners Manchester City next, with the recently crowned UEFA Super Cup champions yet to drop a point.

Leeds United, as well as a host of EFL clubs, have also expressed Archer interest. The Whites must address their striking woes if they are to register their first victory back in the second tier and start to climb the table.

Despite the loud speculation, Archer was introduced as a substitute by Unai Emery yesterday. He replaced injured midfielder Philippe Coutinho after 85 minutes of Villa’s 4-0 rout of Everton.

Who is Cameron Archer?

Archer is an immense talent with a bright future ahead of him; there is nobody questioning why he has so many potential suitors.

Following a loan move to Solihull Moors, the England U21 International went back to the Villans and attracted Championship interest.

Preston North End took gambled on the young frontman, and it paid off. He spent the second half of the 2021/22 season in Lancashire and impressed the Lilywhites’ faithful, netting seven in 20 contests.

Archer once again returned to Villa and was once again loaned out again in January. This time came another step up, as promotion-hunting Middlesbrough added him to their ranks.

The striker again impressed; this time netting 11 as the Teesiders secured a top six finish.

Most recently, Archer played his part in England’s Euro U21 winning side. He boasted the highest number of goals per 90, eclipsing everybody else in the competition, and also took the most shots per 90, with 3.2.

How much would Cameron Archer cost?

Football Insider are reporting that Villa have placed a hefty price tag onto the shoulders of Archer.

The Walsall-born star will set suitors back £20 million. This amount will put an end to the majority of Championship interest in the player.

Indeed, it is thought that valuation is putting off the Whites as things stand while they now face new Premier League competition.

Where should he go?

Despite the interest from Leeds, a move to Daniel Farke’s side appears to be too much of a risk.

Game time will be guaranteed, and he will solve United’s striking woes, but the Sheffield United proposition is much more attractive.

The Blades are also in desperate need of somebody who can lead the line, following the shock departure of last season’s leading scorer, Iliman Ndiaye.

This has subsequently left the striking responsibilities to new recruit Benie Traore and Danish U21 International William Osula.

Both have bright futures in the game, but their lack of top-level experience and failure to make the net bulge has left the United supporters crying out for another option.

Archer could prove to be just that. With consistent game time, he could set the Premier League alight.