There aren’t many players more hotly in demand in English football right now than Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer.

He showed everyone what he is capable of on loan with high-flying Middlesbrough last season and so now a number of teams, both in the Championship and the Premier League, a keeping a close on him.

Here is the latest news for one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

Archer’s brother questions Romano

Fabrizio Romano is a man in the know when it comes to transfers from all across the world but one would assume that no one knows more than a player’s family.

This question arises as Cameron Archer’s brother has hit back at Romano’s latest claim regarding where the Aston Villa man will be playing his football this season.

The tweet reads as follows: “Sheffield United are set to sign Cameron Archer on £18/19m deal from Aston Villa — medical booked.” Before going on to say, “Villa will also retain a buy back clause as it’s part of the process — like Ramsey at Burnley.”

Cameron’s brother Aaron quote tweeted this by saying “News to me, Fab” which has sent fans of the relevant club into a frenzy as they attempt to deduce what the truth is.

Leeds’ pursuit takes a hit as Sheffield United close in

Alongside the frontrunners Sheffield United, Leeds United have been in the mix for a prolonged period of time now.

Leeds has lost a number of key players since being relegated back to the Championship but without accruing any sizable capital in return.

Alan Nixon is reporting that Sheffield United have agreed an £18m deal with Villa which fits in with what Fabrizio Romano has had to say, thus leaving Leeds in the dust.

Daniel Farke’s search for a new attacker will have to go elsewhere if this is the case and Swansea City’s Joel Piroe is reportedly at the top of that list.

Contrasting reports have emerged with one suggesting that Leeds are apparently willing to go as high as £15 million whilst another, Phil Hay, has them in the £8m-£10m ballpark. Once again, Piroe isn’t without numerous suitors are Farke and co would have to win out against fellow relegated clubs Leicester City and Southampton.

Middlesbrough trailing behind

Alongside Leeds and the Blades, Middlesbrough were said to be in for Cameron Archer which makes plenty of sense given just how brilliant he was at the Riverside last year.

Losing Chuba Akpom, Archer and Aaron Ramsey is a major blow to Michael Carrick’s side and their hopes of reuniting with Archer may well be slipping away.

Football League World has been exclusively told that ‘Boro are falling further and further behind with the aforementioned duo at the fore of the race to sign Archer.

There are a lot of moving pieces to be considered in the Middlesbrough frontline with Josh Coburn’s future also being up in the air. He has been linked with numerous loan moves whilst Carrick has claimed he has a plan for him and so if Archer joins a Championship rival, a domino effect could take place at the Riverside.