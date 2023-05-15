Middlesbrough forward Cameron Archer has taken to Twitter to express his excitement about Wednesday's second-leg clash against Coventry City.

Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Boro are the firm favourites to secure their place in the final, having defended extremely well to ensure they didn't lose yesterday's game.

And Chuba Akpom even had a couple of chances to win it for the visitors, though they will just be glad not to be trailing like Luton Town are going into their home clash.

Wednesday will be the third game of the triple-header between the teams, with the two sides clashing on the final day of the season too.

That game at the Riverside finished 1-1 - but a winner will need to be found in midweek - whether that comes in the form of a goal or a penalty shootout.

What did Cameron Archer tweet?

After missing out on the top six with Preston North End last season, the Aston Villa man will be keen to make his mark both on Wednesday and at Wembley if Boro get through to the play-off final.

The striker will be extremely pleased with his efforts during his loan spell on Teesside, recording 11 goals and six assists for Boro, but he may not be satisfied unless he guides Michael Carrick's side back to the Premier League.

Expressing his excitement ahead of the second leg, he tweeted: "Bring on Wednesday, round 2!"

How important are the play-offs for Cameron Archer?

He may be heading back to Villa in the summer, but this is the perfect opportunity for Archer to put himself in the shop window.

The young forward has arguably done this already with his goalscoring contributions during his time at the Riverside, but there will be plenty of eyes on Wednesday's game and he would have the opportunity to perform on a big platform again if Carrick's side reach the final.

If he can impress, that will boost his chances of either becoming a vital first-teamer at his parent club or help him to secure a move away.

Boro are one team believed to be interested in striking a permanent agreement for the 21-year-old, so he could potentially secure himself another switch to Teesside if he can guide them to play-off glory.

Knowing that he will be heading back to a top-flight side in the summer regardless of his loan club's success in the play-offs, he just needs to relax and express himself, something that will give him the best chance of maximising his performance levels.