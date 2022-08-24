“Cameron Archer is the man” – West Brom fan pundit issues transfer message as September 1st deadline looms

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In his first summer as West Brom manager, Steve Bruce has made some good signings in the hope of strengthening his Albion side for the current season.

Admittedly the Baggies have had a bit of a slow start to the season having picked up their first win of the season after five games as they beat Hull City at the weekend.

Furthermore, West Brom’s team have been hit with some early challenges following an injury to Daryl Dike which leaves them needing to strengthen their attacking options.

With just a week remaining in the summer transfer window, Steve Bruce will be hard at work to bring in a replacement to help his side.

Therefore, with that in mind, we asked FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt for a player he would like to see the Baggies sign before the September 1st deadline: “It’s clear to me that if Albion want to solve their striker woes following Daryl Dike’s injury, Cameron Archer is the man that they should go for.

“If reports are true that Villa are now letting him out on loan, I just think you know, proven goal scorer in the Championship last season, exciting talent.

“Was actually at Albion as a young player in the academy and whether he was let go or made the move to Villa I’m not too sure, but he’s exactly what we need as a goalscorer, got that poacher’s instinct.

“Bit different to Dike in terms of pace and can probably get in behind defences so be a good option when he’s back fit, possibly could even work in a front two.

“I think Cameron Archer’s the man that Albion need to go for for sure, I would love to see him at the club.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-West Brom midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Graham Dorrans Norwich City Colchester United Alloa Athletic Dunfermline Athletic

The Verdict:

This would be a great signing from West Brom if they could pull it off as it’s one that would definitely help fix their striker problem this season with Dike’s injury.

As Matt points out, Archer proved his quality in the Championship last season with Preston North End as he scored seven goals in 20 appearances for them on loan.

Furthermore, if Villa are willing to let the 20-year-old go out on loan a move to West Brom would mean he’s close to his parent club making it a lot easier for them to keep tabs on his progress.

A loan signing would be a boost for Steve Bruce too as it’s the cheapest option and comes with little risk for his side.