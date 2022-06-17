Cameron Archer from Villa to Watford: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Cameron Archer spent the second half of the season on loan with Preston North End and made his mark on the Championship scoring seven goals in 20 appearances.

As a result of his good form last season, there have been plenty of clubs that have expressed an interest in gaining the 20-year-old’s services on loan next season.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard is keen to monitor his talents over pre-season but it’s likely that this season will be too soon for him to play in the top flight and therefore, a loan deal may be seen as the best move again.

Watford are one of the sides credited with interest as per a report from Alex Crook and Gregg Evans has placed the Hornets in a good position to secure his services.

Is it a good potential move?

This would be a great move for Watford especially as they are set to lose the services of a number of forward players this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

Rob Edwards will be keen for his team to play with an attacking mind which would suit the young striker well and give him a chance to display his talents.

The youngster showed his potential last season as he impressed for Preston and this seems like a natural next step in his progression especially as Watford will be pushing for promotion.

Would he start?

It would be hard to see Archer not starting for Watford if he did sign.

Although he is a young player, he played regularly for Preston so he has the experience in the league of playing the games.

Furthermore, Edwards is the type of manager that will be keen to pick players on their ability and as long as he has a nice balance of ages in his team, he surely won’t be opposed to playing Archer.

What does he offer?

Not only did he show an ability to finish and score goals at Preston which of course is a key element of his game as a striker, but he also showed he has an intelligent football brain with the ability to make good decisions.

The youngster also has pace as well as composure on the ball which makes him a great addition to the side.