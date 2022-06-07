Cameron Archer from Aston Villa to Preston: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Cameron Archer certainly enjoyed a successful loan spell at Preston North End in 2021/22.

Joining North End for the second half of the campaign, the Aston Villa striker scored seven goals in 20 Championship appearances for the Lilywhites, including a winning goal against rivals Blackpool.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has previously expressed that he would like Archer back at Deepdale on loan again next season, but there has been an update in the situation in recent days.

What do we know so far?

The latest update on the situation came from Preston North End director Peter Risdale, who revealed that the club have made contact with Aston Villa regarding Archer returning to Deepdale this summer.

“We have asked the question of Aston Villa.” Risdale told the From The Finney podcast, via BirminghamLive.

“We have made it absolutely clear that, were he to be available for loan, we will match any other deal in the Championship to get him back.

“And they have just said ‘we will come back for pre-season and take a view subject to what recruitment they do’, so we don’t know. We’re planning the squad without him, but leaving a slot in the squad for him and let’s see what happens.”

As such, the ball is firmly in Aston Villa’s court on this one as we head into the summer.

Is it likely to happen?

You’d have to say that there is a good chance this could happen.

Archer is unlikely to get any sort of regular first team football at Villa Park next campaign with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings ahead of him in the pecking order, in which case, another loan move would be beneficial.

After impressing over half a season, the next challenge for they young forward should be to do it consistently across an entire campaign, and where better to do that than at Preston where he knows he can thrive?

Preston are desperate to have him back, and should Villa look to loan Archer out again, surely they would be the preferred destination.