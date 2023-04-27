When Middlesbrough beat off several other sides to land Cameron Archer on loan in January, you just had the feeling he was going to be an excellent addition.

The Aston Villa man has proved exactly that, playing a part in a devastating Middlesbrough attack that has helped the club climb into contention for promotion this campaign.

With Burnley and Sheffield United having wrapped up the automatic promotion places, Boro will have to do so via the play-offs if they are to be playing Premier League football next season.

You wouldn't put it past Archer, Akpom, and company, though.

Archer himself has 10 goals and six assists in just 18 Championship outings and it would be a big surprise to see him not add to those tallies as the season draws to a conclusion.

Naturally, when a player has done so well on loan, the club's supporters would love to have him back next season, but is it a realistic proposition?

Could Middlesbrough re-sign Cameron Archer?

Of course, at this stage, anything is possible. However, recently, Villa boss Unai Emery confirmed that he will take a look at the club's current young players out on loan in pre-season this summer.

That means that a move, even if it were to happen, would not happen instantly.

You'd have to think that the only chance Middlesbrough would have in signing Archer once again next season, be it permanently or temporarily, is if they are playing Premier League football.

If there is no game time for him at Villa, for example, Boro could hand him regular minutes in the Premier League, if promoted, which would only benefit Villa further down the line.

A permanent move looks much trickier. This is largely due to Archer's huge potential, and the length of his current contract at Villa Park.

When does Cameron Archer's Aston Villa contract expire?

Indeed, unfortunately for any Boro fans hoping that Archer was entering the final year of his deal at Villa, or something along those lines, that is not the case.

In fact, come this summer, the 21-year-old still has four years left on his contract, which currently ties him down at Villa Park until 2027.

This essentially means that any permanent sale of Archer is only going to happen on Aston Villa's terms, and, likely for a very significant transfer fee, too.

As mentioned above, it is due to this length of contract that if a return to Middlesbrough is to come about this summer, the most likely chance of it happening would be a loan deal if Carrick's side were able to reach the top flight.