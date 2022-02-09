Cameron Archer at Preston North End: How’s it gone so far? What issues does the Aston Villa man face? What’s next?

Cameron Archer likely couldn’t have dreamed of a better start than the one he has had at Preston North End so far.

Having joined the Lilywhites on a loan deal from Aston Villa in the January transfer window, the youngster will no doubt have been eager to get going and finally get his teeth into regular competitive action.

He’s already thriving and has bagged two goals for his new team already.

Ryan Lowe will be hoping that his new star can continue to plunder the goals on a regular basis as the season continues – and the fans have certainly fallen for him already.

So how has it gone for the player so far? What could come for the forward down the line?

How’s it gone so far?

Much better than anyone could have expected.

There was a lot of praise piled on the striker upon his move to PNE from Aston Villa fans, with supporters of the Premier League outfit claiming that he was the real deal and that Preston could expect goals and excitement from Archer.

It’s easy to get carried away and some players don’t always adapt to playing regular competitive football either – so there was every chance the youngster might not have hit the ground running.

It took the forward barely any time to bag his first North End goal though. He was on the field for 32 minutes in total against West Brom, as he came off the bench and fired in his first goal to help give his new team the win. After starting against Bristol City but failing to find the net, he was then put back onto the bench against Millwall and had to make do with another cameo.

Given a start again against Hull though and he was back amongst the goals. Archer hasn’t just been good in terms of his production though – his overall game has been superb.

Even when he wasn’t amongst the goals against Bristol City, he was lively and regularly tested the opposition goalkeeper. His passing has been accurate, his hold-up play has been good considering his size and his dribbling and creativity has split open defences and given a new life to PNE’s attacks. So far so good.

Quiz: Did Preston North End win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Hull (H) Win Draw Lose

What issues does he face?

Perhaps the issues he will face come down to attacking competition and the weight of his own expectations.

Having had such a flying start at Preston, Lilywhites supporters are already in dreamland and believe he can plunder plenty of goals for them. He certainly could find the back of the net regularly – he already has two strikes to his name – but if a game goes by where he doesn’t find the net, he shouldn’t lose heart.

He can contribute plenty even when he isn’t on the scoresheet and nobody should panic if he isn’t, not least the man himself. In that game against the Robins, he still played a key role and kept the opposition on their toes, helping his team to a solid 2-2 draw.

As for the attacking competition, Ched Evans will certainly be eyeing his place in the squad and with Emil Riis scoring for fun this year, it would likely be Archer that drops out for the former Fleetwood man. Again, if he finds himself out of the running he should continue to work hard and his chance will come again. If he doesn’t want to lose his spot, then he should keep doing as he is doing and keep putting in the graft.

What’s next?

Ask any Aston Villa or PNE fan right now and they might say ‘the world.’

Archer certainly has the fans believing and that is the main thing, regardless of how he has fared so far or will fare for the rest of the year.

His next task will be to just keep doing as he is doing. He needs to nail down a regular starting berth and he’s gone the right way about doing so in his games so far. In terms of goalscoring, it is as good as he and anyone would expect so he just needs to keep that up too.

All Archer needs to do is continue in the same vein and it will be a successful loan spell for the youngster and his current team.