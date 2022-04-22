Cameron Archer and a potential new Preston North End deal: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Preston North End snapped up young striker Cameron Archer on a loan deal during the winter transfer window – and after an exceptional second half of the campaign, PNE fans will not want to see the back of him anytime soon.

The forward, who has joined from Aston Villa, has been on fire since being given a chance in the Lilywhites first-team. In just 17 league outings for the club, he has managed seven goals and has been one of their regular striking options since the move.

Even fans of other teams in the Championship have been in awe over just how incredible he has been during his loan stint – and Ryan Lowe will be desperate to keep him at the club for longer if he can.

But could another deal happen? Or will he end up back at Villa Park or elsewhere next season?

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Preston North End?

1 of 12 Andrew Flintoff (cricketer) Yes No

What do we know so far?

It seems as though his exploits for Preston have not gone unnoticed back at his parent club. The Premier League outfit have clearly been keeping tabs on the striker during his stint at Deepdale and the Mirror is now reporting that Steven Gerrard might want him back to give him a go next season.

PNE would have been hoping for a different outcome. Based on how nicely he has slotted in – and the fact he can bag goals – they would not want to just spend half a season with the youngster. Ideally, they would continue to build on what he has achieved with so far next season.

However, if he continues to impress, then it looks less and less likely.

Is it likely to happen?

Lilywhites fans will be hoping and crossing their fingers that Steven Gerrard has a change of heart and allows him to go to Deepdale again. In terms of playing time, Villa will be aware that North End can offer it to him in abundance and he has already formed relationships and connections with the people there too.

However, even with the forward options the club have at the club, his goalscoring cannot be ignored. Gerrard has already made it clear he might like to give him a go next season – so a deal might not happen, with Villa potentially using him themselves in the next campaign.