Cambridge v Derby County: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Cambridge United and Derby County will both be determined to secure a positive result on Saturday when they meet at the Abbey Stadium.

The U’s have been boosted ahead of this fixture by the news that manager Mark Bonner has turned down the opportunity to take over the reins at Rotherham United.

The Millers are currently on the lookout for a new boss after Paul Warne decided to make the switch to Derby last week.

Drafted in as a replacement for Liam Rosenior, Warne will be aiming to oversee a push for promotion at Pride Park in the coming months.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, we have decided to take a look at the latest Cambridge and Derby teams news, whether there is a live stream for this fixture and what time the match is set to start…

Latest team news

Brandon Haunstrup is not set to feature for Cambridge in this weekend’s fixture.

After returning to training earlier this week, the defender sustained an issue with his calf which is now set to be assessed.

Harvey Knibbs meanwhile will be pushing for a place in the starting eleven after scoring his side’s winning goal in their recent meeting with Morecambe.

As for Derby, Joseph Anang is likely to miss this clash after breaking a bone in his arm in training in August.

James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be both looking to reclaim a starting role in the Rams’ side after being deployed as substitutes in their triumph over Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month.

Score prediction

Although Cambridge have managed to win four of their opening five home league games this season, they are set to face a tough test on Saturday as Derby’s players will be keen to impress their new head coach.

Given that both sides have struggled to keep clean-sheets on a regular basis in League One, this particular showdown could turn out to be a high-scoring affair.

We believe that the game will end in a 2-2 draw.

Is there a live stream?

Although games in this division were allowed to be streamed last weekend due to the international break, the usual blackout rule applies for this fixture.

Matches that take place on a Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm cannot be streamed and thus fans who are not in attendance this weekend will not be able to watch on from home in the United Kingdom.

Highlights of the match will be shown on ITV4 at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

This particular clash is set to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday.

