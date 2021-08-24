Cambridge United wrap up fresh player agreement

Cambridge United have announced that Joe Ironside has signed a ‘new and improved’ contract with the club.

Ironside’s goals helped play a huge part in firing the U’s to League One last season, scoring 14 times in the league.

He has started the new campaign in similar fashion too, with three goals in United’s first four games.

The United forward has extended his stay at the Abbey until June 2023 and the Englishman spoke to the club’s official website on his excitement over signing the new deal.

“I am delighted to sign a new deal with the club and help carry on the great work that we are achieving together,” Ironside said. “To win promotion last season was personally a very proud moment.

“It was an easy decision to continue playing under the coaching staff, with this group of players and for our amazing fans. I have loved every minute since walking through the door and the Gaffer, Gary and Barry and the whole coaching staff have been brilliant with me.

“I am really excited about my future here at the Us and it is great to be back out there finally playing in front of the fans. I am looking forward to carrying on working hard and creating more memories with the club.”

U’s head coach Mark Bonner is very fond of the forward and has shared his delight to have Ironside on board for two more years.

“Joey had a superb season last year and an extension to his contract is well deserved,” Bonner said, as reported by the Cambridge Independent.

“He is a focal point of the team when he plays and represents us with the endeavour, bravery and physicality we love to see.

“As a character he is one of many important men in our squad and played a large part in our success last season. We are enjoying working together and taking on the new challenge of League One.”

The Verdict

Cambridge United fans will surely welcome this news. Ironside has proved his worth at the club so far in his time here and signing this new contract will only help his own confidence.

It’s clear that Ironside is also a favourite of the boss, playing a significant part in his plans since joining from Macclesfield. The forward failed to feature in only two of United’s games in the league last season and has a 100% playing record so far this campaign.

Tying down Ironside with a contract running until 2023 is a fine piece of business by the club. He is a player who has already shown he would improve most League Two sides. Now playing in a higher tier, some would think he may struggle but his early form will only attract more attention.

Ironside could be one to watch as the season progresses and will no doubt play a pivotal role in United’s challenge for survival and stability in this division, if he stays fit.