Wycombe Wanderers drew 1-1 with Cambridge United after a bizarre refereeing decision which saw defender Sonny Bradley dismissed for the away side.

Both sides started the match equally well, with chances coming both ways. Dom Ballard had the biggest opportunity for the Amber Army, smacking the bar on the half-hour mark.

Wycombe took the lead just a few minutes later; Cameron Humphreys pounced on a mistake from Cambridge keeper Stevens. This goal was enough to be the difference at half-time.

Bradley was sent off for a bizarre decision which gave Cambridge a penalty. The defender lost his balance and accidently caught MIchael Morrison in the face, but the penalty was saved excellently by Ravizzoli.

Josh Stokes did get Cambridge back into the game with an excellent strike into the top corner, but the U's couldn't find a crucial winner.

Cambridge United 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

The first yellow card of the match came in the first minute, with Paul Digby hauling down Josh Scowen who'd broken away in the middle of the park.

Dan Udoh had a great chance to give the Chairboys an early lead. He broke away from a Sonny Bradley long ball. The Nigerian played the ball out wide to Cam Humphreys, who crossed back in to the striker. His free header flew inches wide, which was a huge disappointment from such a good position.

Jubriel Okedina then almost scored one of the most embarrassing own goals in EFL history. Caleb Taylor forced a long ball through the Cambridge defence which Udoh tried to latch onto. The defender got there first and hashed his clearance towards his own goal. It hung in the air and looked for all the world that the ball was going to drop in. Fortunately for Okedina, it fell just wide.

Cambridge's best chance of the half came through Dom Ballard, who always seems to cause Wycombe problems every time he plays against them. He controlled a long ball forward nicely on his chest, hitting a shot on the half-volley which rattled the crossbar.

Minutes later, the Chairboys gained the advantage against the run of play. Bez Lubala's initial shot was saved by Jack Stevens, but the keeper spilled the ball to Humphreys, who couldn't miss from a few yards out.

That was all the action from the first half, in what wasn't the most entertaining game or football. The visitors started strongly, but were unable to continue that until the goal. Then it was all one-way traffic for Wycombe.

No changes came at half-time, as both teams emerged for the second half unchanged.

Declan Skura had a great chance to double Wycombe's advantage. A deep cross to the back post found the right-back, whose header was drilled straight at Stevens.

Then, in one of the worst refereeing decisions seen recently, Bradley was sent off and a penalty awarded to Cambridge after a flailing arm hit Michael Morrison in the head from a corner. Totally unintentional from the number 26, but Martin Woods reached for his back pocket.

Justice was served when Franco Ravizzoli got a strong hand to the penalty, keeping the scores level. A great save from the Argentine in the Wycombe net.

With their numerical advantage, the hosts were able to get back on level terms. Josh Stokes hit an absolute peach into the top corner from the edge of the box, absolutely nothing Wanderers could do about it. The lowly club looked to get a winner with ten minutes to play.

However, Wycombe dug in and were able to hold on for a point. Some tremendous goalkeeping kept out James Brophy in the dying seconds. It was a great point for the Chairboys, who'd survived 30 minutes with ten men to take a point back to Adams Park.

Cambridge United player ratings

J. Stevens - 4

J. Okedina - 6

M. Morrison - 6

D. Andrew - 6

L. Bennett - 7

J. Brophy - 6

P. Digby - 6 (E. Kachunga 63'(6))

J. Cousins - 6 (E. Osong 75'(6))

J. Stokes - 7

D. Ballard - 5 (B. Stevenson 63'(6))

R. Loft - 6

Unused subs: L.Chadwick, D. Barton, J. Gibbons, G. Hoddle

Wycombe Wanderers player ratings

F. Ravizzoli - 8

D. Skura - 7

C. Taylor - 7

S. Bradley - 6 (Sent off 64')

L. Leahy - 6

T. Bakinson - 6

J. Scowen - 7

C. Humphreys - 7 (A. Hagelskjaer 65' (6))

F. Onyedinma - 6 (G. McCleary 80' (6))

D. Udoh - 8

B. Lubala - 6 (M. Westergaard 86' (6))

Unused subs: N. Bishop, G. Kodua, A. Lowry, S. Vokes

Match attendance

The attendance for the match on a chilly Saturday afternoon was 6,866, with 865 travelling from Wycombe.

​​​Garry Monk hails Josh Stokes after Cambridge United leveller

Speaking to the Oxford Mail after the game, Cambridge boss Monk hailed Bristol City loanee Stokes, saying: “Josh is a top player, and it hurts him when things like the penalty happen.

“You saw his determination in that strike. He’s been great for us, and we think he can be a top player and top players take responsibility in situations like that. It’s a fantastic goal.

“There’s a tinge of disappointment we didn’t win it, but in the first half we lacked a bit of intensity.

“In the second half we showed more energy, got the crowd involved and when we play like that, good things happen for us.”

Wycombe Wanderers interim boss Sam Grace disappointed with Sonny Bradley decision

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Speaking to the press after the match, Wycombe interim manager Sam Grace said: “I was really pleased with the character of our players.

“When you go down to 10 men, you have got to roll your sleeves up and dig in.

“Seeing it [Bradley incident] live, it was standard defending.

“Defenders get their arm out to feel the attacker, so I was shocked to see it [the penalty] was given and then for that to be double downed with the red card.

“I did speak to the referee, and he felt it was an elbow and violent conduct.

“I’ve seen it back, and I am of the same opinion as I had before."