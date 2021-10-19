Cambridge United v Sheffield Wednesday: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Cambridge United host Sheffield Wednesday this evening in Sky Bet League One as both sides go in search of an important three points.

The home side go into this match on the back of a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, whilst the Owls also drew 2-2 last time out against AFC Wimbledon.

Both are eager to get back to winning ways, then, with the Owls in 7th and looking to break into the play-off spots and the U’s in 18th, five points worse off.

Here’s all the key information ahead of tonight’s game…

Latest team news

Paul Digby and Dimitar Mitov should be available despite recent knocks picked up in the game with Ipswich Town, though they face last assessments for tonight’s game.

Jack Lankester, though, will be missing for Cambridge and may not be back before this weekend either.

For Wednesday, there are five players missing. Sam Hutchinson, George Byers, Lewis Gibson, Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass are all unavailable for the Owls tonight.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be available on both clubs’ respective iFollow streaming services.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is tonight at 19:45.