Exclusive: Cambridge United, Exeter City, Newport and Leyton Orient eyeing 26-year-old striker

Cambridge United, Exeter City, Newport County and Leyton Orient are among a cluster of EFL clubs eyeing a move for Northampton Town striker Harry Smith, Football League World has exclusively learned.

The 26-year-old has one year left on his deal at Sixfields but is being eyed up by the aforementioned quartet as Northampton look likely to move him on this summer.

Smith spent the latter end of last season on loan with Scottish outfit Motherwell where he made five appearances, all from the substitutes bench where he failed to register a goal.

The 6ft 5 forward has spent the majority of his career in the EFL, having had stints at Millwall, Swindon Town, Macclesfield Town and Northampton Town.

As Smith has one year left on his current contract at Northampton, it will require a fee to lure him away from the League Two side, though as of yet, no formal offers have been tabled for the player as it stands.

The Cobblers will be looking to rebuild in League Two next term under the tutelage of Jon Brady who was appointed as the club’s new manager back in May, though it’s looking likely they will start next season without the services of Smith who looks set to depart as transfer interest mounts.