Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner makes big claim about Sheffield Wednesday star

It’s no secret that Barry Bannan has looked impressive for Sheffield Wednesday this season, helping the Owls to get well into the contention for a top six spot this campaign.

Now, he’s had even more praise heaped on him by an opposition manager, with Cambridge boss Mark Bonner revealing to Cambridge Independent that he feels the player is ‘the best in the league.’

Bannan has spent most of his career playing at a higher level, mainly with the Owls, spending ten seasons in the second tier and making close to 300 appearances at that level. To compete in that league for so long will no doubt have given him plenty of experience on how to cope at the top and how to rip open opposition defences.

Despite his side dropping a division lower though, the 32-year-old stayed loyal to Wednesday and has stayed on with them for his first season in the third tier. All that time in the Championship has paid off for him so far, with the player looking incredible so far this season in League One.

He’s bagged more goals and assists than he has ever managed before, with 14 goal contributions in total in just 34 league games. That’s despite often playing deeper in the centre of the field. In addition to that, his ability in dictating the player and grabbing a game by the scruff of the neck has been unrivalled in this division.

His performances are not just catching the eye in Sheffield though, with even opposition managers and players standing up and taking notice. Mark Bonner is the latest, with the Cambridge boss making a bold claim that Bannan is ‘the best player in the league.’

Speaking to the Cambridge Independent about the 32-year-old ahead of their game, he said: “I think they’ve [Sheffield Wednesday] got the best player in the league in Barry Bannan.

“I think he is outstanding, and I think he will cause us lots of problems and you see that time and time again.

He is one that most managers talk about after games, regardless of who’s playing – everyone seems to talk about how good Barry Bannan is.”

The Verdict

Bonner – and many others who have stated similar – are probably not wrong.

Bannan has been on fire in League One and it shows that he can still cut it with the very best despite being into his thirties now. In the Championship he was a handful, so a league lower it is no surprise to see him doing even better and producing even better numbers than ever before.

Teams in this division just cannot handle him and don’t know how to stop him. If the player had really wanted to, he could probably have sealed a move somewhere else in the second tier when the Owls were relegated.

Rather than jump ship though, the midfielder decided to stay put and is putting in some of the best performances fans of the side will ever have seen from the player. He is helping drag them back into the second tier and he has surely now written his name into the history books as a club hero at Hillsborough – especially if they get promoted this year.