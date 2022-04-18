Cambridge United boss makes honest admission regarding future of Preston and Wigan linked defender

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner expects Jack Iredale to depart the League One club this summer, in conversation with Cambridgeshire Live.

The 25-year-old has appeared 31 times in the league for the U’s this season, chipping in with a goal and two assists during the process.

Iredale sees his two-year contract at The Abbey Stadium expire this summer, proving to be particularly vital for the third-tier outfit during this campaign.

A report from Lancs Live in January claimed that Championship club Preston North End have been pushed towards the versatile player’s expected availability in the summer.

Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, as per a previous report from Cambridgeshire Live.

You can call yourself a loyal Cambridge United supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1902 1912 1922 1932

The Scotsman has played in a wide variety of different roles this season, operating in wing-back positions, as a central defender and even as a holding midfielder.

The verdict

Iredale has shown impressive form throughout this campaign, with his potential availability and evident quality, making him someone that could be on the radar of plenty more clubs too.

Should Iredale depart Cambridge this summer – if fresh terms are not agreed – he will be a big loss at The Abbey, however, Cambridge have shown that they are able to adapt in his absence.

With Wigan set to win promotion to the Championship, it is growing increasingly likely that a move to the Championship could come to fruition this summer.

Preston are actively looking to bolster their wing-back options for next summer, with wing-backs typically playing a big part in Ryan Lowe teams.