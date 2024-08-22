Highlights
- Emmanuel Longelo agrees loan deal with Cambridge United for key game time.
- Longelo signed 3.5 year contract with Birmingham City after initial loan from West Ham.
- Looks to have been out of Chris Davies' plans.
Cambridge United have agreed a loan deal for Birmingham City defender Emmanuel Longelo, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.
The full-back looks set to get some key game time at the U's after spending two seasons at St. Andrews, making 45 appearances.
Longelo signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues on the 2023 deadline day after an initial loan spell, signing from Premier League side West Ham United for a reported fee of £400,000.
Blues boss Chris Davies revealed he was open to letting the 23-year-old leave recently.
Speaking to BirminghamLive about Longelo and Juninho Bacuna last Friday, Davies said: “They are still ongoing. My understanding is that both were close to a move that didn’t materialise. Hopefully, in the next two weeks, that will be settled and taken care of, and they can move on to new challenges.”
Just over a month later and it looks like Davies will be getting his wish.