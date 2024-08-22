Highlights Emmanuel Longelo agrees loan deal with Cambridge United for key game time.

Longelo signed 3.5 year contract with Birmingham City after initial loan from West Ham.

Looks to have been out of Chris Davies' plans.

Cambridge United have agreed a loan deal for Birmingham City defender Emmanuel Longelo, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The full-back looks set to get some key game time at the U's after spending two seasons at St. Andrews, making 45 appearances.

Longelo signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues on the 2023 deadline day after an initial loan spell, signing from Premier League side West Ham United for a reported fee of £400,000.

Blues boss Chris Davies revealed he was open to letting the 23-year-old leave recently.

Speaking to BirminghamLive about Longelo and Juninho Bacuna last Friday, Davies said: “They are still ongoing. My understanding is that both were close to a move that didn’t materialise. Hopefully, in the next two weeks, that will be settled and taken care of, and they can move on to new challenges.”

Just over a month later and it looks like Davies will be getting his wish.

More to follow...