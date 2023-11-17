Highlights Cambridge United should extend the contract of James Brophy, a regular fixture in the midfield who has featured 121 times for the club.

Cambridge United were tipped for relegation this season by many but have been defying the odds in League One.

They saw some key players leave last summer and could face the same problem this term due to expiring contracts.

The future of the squad is up for debate, as Football League World takes a look at the 22 players currently on course to leave The Abbey for nothing...

1 James Brophy

The midfielder has featured 121 times for the club since joining after their promotion to League One in 2021.

Having been a regular fixture, it would be wise for the, to extend the current contract of James Brophy.

2 Liam Bennett

Having spent much of the 2022/23 at Walsall, the defender is back at Cambridge looking to prove himself.

The 21-year-old has now become a regular starter at The Abbey and is someone that the U's surely have to lock down.

3 Elias Kachunga

The Congolese international joined the U’s in the summer of 2023, having left Bolton Wanderers.

The sort of goalscoring form he showed to help Huddersfield Town reach the Premier League is now behind him and the jury is still out on whether the 31-year-old should be offered new terms.

4 Jordan Cousins

When fit, Jordan Cousins has been a regular in the matchday squad this term.

It feels like he's yet to find his best consistently for Cambridge but he still has time to convince the decision-makers at The Abbey.

5 Ryan Bennett

The centre-back has extended his stay at the club by a year, having initially joined for six months.

The club should look to keep the experience of this quality defender around as he's been a mainstay in the side this term.

6 Sullay Kaikai

Sullay Kaikai signed for the club at the start of the season and has already featured 13 times in all competitions for Cambridge.

Keeping him around beyond the summer looks like the right move.

7 Brandon Haustrup

Brandon Haustrup has struggled to make an impact since joining from Kilmarnock in 2022, having played only 12 times.

The summer seems like the right time for the 29-year-old to depart.

8 Danny Andrew

Danny Andrew joined the club in the summer and has been a regular fixture since.

He is surely someone that Mark Bonner will want to keep hold of.

9 Fejiri Okenabirhie

Fejiri Okenabirhie signed for the club after a long spell on the sidelines through an Achilles injury while at Doncaster Rovers and is now enjoying life at The Abbey.

With eight goals to his name this term, the U's will be desperate to tie the 27-year-old down.

10 Harrison Dunk

Entering his 13th season with the club, Harrison Dunk has been integral to their journey up the football league and maintaining their League One status.

Dunk has been a fantastic servant for the club, but you wonder whether his time at The Abbey may be up.

11 Will Manion

Will Mannion has been in and out of the starting XI since he signed after their promotion to League One.

He's a useful option to have but the goalkeeper may want to move elsewhere in a bid to properly establish himself.

12 Saikou Janneh

Cambridge signed Saikou Janneh from Bristol City in summer 2022 and the 23-year-old has 31 appearances to his name since.

Things haven't quite clicked for him in terms of goals and assists but he still has time to prove that he's worth keeping around.

13 Michael Morrison

Michael Morrison has been an ever-present in the side since returning to the club where he started his career.

He may be 35 but the U's will want to squeeze at least one more season out of him.

14 Louis Chadwick

The academy graduate has shown at the youth level that he has talent, but currently, there does not appear to be a way he can break into the first team.

Should the club wish to keep him, they should extend his deal and loan him out; otherwise, they should cut their losses and let him go for nothing.

15 Kai Yearn

The 18-year-old has been on loan the previous two seasons as he looks to develop into the future of Cambridge United.

The club should extend the deal for this future talent but start to throw him into the senior side more and more next season.

16 Harvey Beckett

The academy graduate has struggled to break into the Cambridge first team.

It's a tough decision but they may well allow the 20-year-old to leave to develop his football career.

17 Glenn McConnell

The 18-year-old Irishman has featured twice in League One this season for Cambridge, demonstrating the belief they have in his potential.

As such, investing in him would be a wise move by the club.

18 Saleem Akanbi

Saleem Akanbi has struggled to find first-team football at Cambridge since breaking through and has been on loan a number of times.

Still just 19, the club could allow him to find greener pastures elsewhere.

19 Tom Finch

The youth goalkeeper has shown potential.

Cambridge should keep the shot-stopper to develop within the club and see if he can displace their number one in the future.

20 Brandon Njoku

The striker has shown much promise on loan at Braintree and Cheshunt.

Brandon Njoku should be given time to develop at the club to see if he has future scoring goals in the football league for Cambridge.