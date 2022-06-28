Cambridge, Stockport and Tranmere chasing transfer deal for 22-year-old

Cambridge, Stockport and Tranmere are amongst the teams set for a transfer tug-of-war over Sam Sherring this summer, as reported by Guardian journalist Will Unwin.

The 22-year-old has yet to make a league outing for his current club Bournemouth and with the side now promoted back into the Premier League – and with Scott Parker adding plenty of fresh faces to the squad – he might get even less chance to feature now.

That means the player could be available on a deal this summer and there are now plenty of EFL sides all considering moves for the defender this offseason.

Only die-hard Cambridge United supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Wes Hoolahan's age compared to 40 Higher Lower

Cambridge, Tranmere and Stockport are all considering swoops for Sherring now and it could be a case of who can table the best offer and which team appeals most of all to the 22-year-old as to where he ends up. He certainly seems to be available though, with this report also stating that he will be allowed to leave on a permanent basis.

He already has some Football League experience to draw upon too, which will likely be a bonus and a selling point to any of the interested parties. He began his career by having a spell at Weymouth and then joined up with Torquay in the National League and after becoming a mainstay with them, he made the jump up to League One in his next campaign.

That season came with one of the interested teams now, Cambridge, where he featured 14 times in the third tier for the club. Now, the side want a reunion with the player and want to do it permanently to boot.

However, he has since had a spell with Accrington Stanley in League One too – and now there are plenty of potential suitors who all want to bring the defender in this summer.

The Verdict

Sam Sherring could be a solid addition for any one of the interested teams here this summer, especially when you consider the experience that he already has.

He won’t be getting gametime in a hurry with Bournemouth and considering that he is now 22-years-old, it probably is for the best if he does decide to move on during the offseason. Another loan spell could help his development but he really needs to settle with a team now and really kick-on.

He isn’t short of options it appears and he does have the chance to stay in the Football League too. Cambridge will likely be an appealing option considering that he once lined up for the side but Tranmere are another team wanting to be on the up and likewise Stockport are investing plenty in their team.

Sherring then could be set for a refresh this summer – and there are plenty of teams prepared to give it to him.