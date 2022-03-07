Camara starts: The predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to play AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night

Plymouth Argyle got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon and kept their League One play-off hopes alive with a 2-0 success over Morecambe at Home Park.

Goals from Conor Grant and Ryan Hardie in the first half secured the three points before the interval and it has left the Pilgrims just two points behind sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday – and crucially they have a game in-hand.

Before long jaunt to Bolton Wanderers at the weekend though, Steven Schumacher’s side are set to welcome another struggling side to Devon in the form of AFC Wimbledon, who cannot buy a win at present.

How is Schumacher going to line his side up though? Let’s take a look.

Even though Argyle did get back to winning ways at the weekend, which suggests that an unchanged team may be necessary, it would be no shock if Schumacher did shuffle the pack slightly.

That is mainly because Danny Mayor rarely plays back-to-back matches if Plymouth play on a Saturday and then in midweek, and considering the midfielder played all 90 minutes against the Shrimps then he could be in line for a spot on the bench.

Thankfully though there are quality options to replace him and you’d fancy Panutche Camara to get the nod if that’s the case.

There’s also a debate to be had on who should partner Ryan Hardie up-front, with Luke Jephcott not scoring in his previous three Argyle starts.

That stat-line could afford the chance to one of Niall Ennis or Jordon Garrick to get the nod, with the former getting the preference for this match in particular.

Looking further back the pitch though and it would be a shock if any of the back three or wing-backs are altered, with Plymouth having kept three clean sheets in their last five League One outings.