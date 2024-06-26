Highlights Dawson chose to leave Sheffield Wednesday for a new challenge at Rotherham for more playing time.

Despite moments with Wednesday, Dawson felt it was time to move on and appreciated the club.

Winning two promotions, Dawson aims to make an impact at Rotherham and strive for success there.

New Rotherham United goalkeeper Cam Dawson believes it was the right time to leave Sheffield Wednesday after rejecting the offer of a new contract at the club.

Wednesday were keen to keep hold of Dawson this summer, but he decided against signing an extension at Hillsborough, bringing his long stay at the club to an end.

Dawson came through the Wednesday academy, and he went on to make 129 appearances for the club, but despite having numerous spells in the team, he failed to establish himself as the Owls' number one goalkeeper.

Cameron Dawson appearances for Sheffield Wednesday (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances 2016-17 4 2017-18 7 2018-19 28 2019-20 28 2020-21 9 2021-22 0 (out on loan at Exeter City) 2022-23 33 2023-24 20

The 28-year-old began last season as second choice behind Devis Vasquez, but he was restored to the team after the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, and he initially remained as first choice under Danny Rohl.

However, Dawson lost his place between the sticks following the arrival of James Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, and despite being offered a new deal, he has decided to move on in search of regular football.

Dawson was said to be in talks with Bristol Rovers earlier this month, but he has instead made the move to Rotherham, becoming the Millers' tenth signing of an incredibly busy summer as they look to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Former Wednesday defender Reece James has joined Rotherham after being released by the Owls, while Steve Evans has also brought in Joe Rafferty, Shaun Raggett, Zak Jules, Liam Kelly, Shaun McWilliams, Joe Powell, Alex MacDonald and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Cam Dawson on leaving Sheffield Wednesday for Rotherham United

After his departure from Hillsborough was confirmed, Dawson said that it was the right time to leave Wednesday and take on a new challenge, and he revealed his excitement at joining Rotherham.

"It's a club that's given me an awful lot, but I was absolutely certain that this was the summer that I needed to step away," Dawson told BBC Radio Sheffield journalist Rob Staton.

"I had a fantastic relationship with the manager there and the staff that came in, they offered me a contract to stay, but I knew it was time.

"I was ready for a new challenge, I was ready to get out and spread my wings as they say and get stuck into something new.

"I'm so happy that it's Rotherham, I'm delighted to be here, and I'll be giving it my absolute all to make it a successful season for Rotherham."

Asked whether he has any special memories from his time at Wednesday, Dawson said: "Absolutely, of course, I've had some incredible times there - promotions, big games, some incredible memories.

"They will all stick with me, obviously the derby day penalty save against Sheffield United, the Newcastle win in the cup, the play-off campaigns, wins at Elland Road and Villa Park, so I feel incredibly privileged to have shared those moments.

"A lot of people have helped me on my journey at the football club, I definitely wouldn't have been able to do it on my own and I've had some breaks along the way.

"I'm really grateful to all at Sheffield Wednesday, but I was certain it was time for a change and time for me to move on, I didn't want to outstay my welcome and it was the right time for both parties to go our separate ways.

"Thanks to them, but now it's time for business with Rotherham."

Cam Dawson has made the right call to depart Sheffield Wednesday

It was the right decision for Dawson to leave Wednesday this summer, and while Owls supporters will be disappointed to see him join local rivals Rotherham, they will wish him well at the New York Stadium.

Wednesday are set to re-sign Beadle on loan from Brighton, and they have also brought in former Watford goalkeeper Ben Hamer, so Dawson's game time would likely have been limited again next season.

At the age of 28, Dawson needs to be playing regular football, and he should receive that with Rotherham, who were in need of a new goalkeeper this summer after Viktor Johansson's move to Stoke City.

Dawson may have struggled at times in the Championship, but he is an excellent shot-stopper at League One level, and having won two promotions so far during his career, he will be looking to achieve a third with the Millers next season.