New Rotherham United goalkeeper Cam Dawson says he is looking forward to reuniting with former Sheffield Wednesday teammate Reece James at the New York Stadium.

Dawson was offered a new contract by the Owls this summer, but he decided against signing an extension, bringing his long stay at Hillsborough to an end.

The 28-year-old was said to be in talks over a potential move to Bristol Rovers, but he has instead joined Rotherham, becoming the Millers' 10th signing of an incredibly busy summer following their relegation to League One.

Dawson came through the Wednesday academy, and he went on to make 129 appearances for the club, but he struggled to nail down his place as the number one goalkeeper.

Cameron Dawson appearances for Sheffield Wednesday (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances 2016-17 4 2017-18 7 2018-19 28 2019-20 28 2020-21 9 2021-22 0 (out on loan at Exeter City) 2022-23 33 2023-24 20

Dawson started last season as second choice behind Devis Vasquez, but he was restored to the team after the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, and he initially remained first choice under Danny Rohl.

However, Dawson lost his place between the sticks after the arrival of James Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, and despite being offered a new deal, he believes it is the "right time" to move on.

Dawson is the second Wednesday player to make the move to Rotherham this summer after defender Reece James joined Steve Evans' side earlier this month following his release by the Owls.

The Millers have also brought in Joe Rafferty, Shaun Raggett, Zak Jules, Liam Kelly, Shaun McWilliams, Joe Powell, Alex MacDonald and Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer as they look to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Cam Dawson on Reece James reunion at Rotherham United

Dawson and James spent two years together at Hillsborough, achieving promotion from League One through the play-offs in the 2022-23 campaign before helping Wednesday survive in the Championship last season, and Dawson says he is excited to work with his former team-mate again at Rotherham.

"Yeah brilliant, I can't wait to see Reece again," Dawson told BBC Radio Sheffield journalist Rob Staton.

"I've spoke to him a lot over the summer, he was my roomie for a large parts at Sheffield Wednesday, so I'm really close with Reece.

"He's obviously a great fella, a really committed player and I'm really looking forward to working with him again, and we'll definitely be giving our all for Rotherham."

Rotherham United is the perfect move for Cam Dawson and Reece James

Wednesday supporters may be disappointed to see Dawson and James join their local rivals Rotherham, but both were excellent servants during their time at Hillsborough, and they will no doubt depart with the best wishes of the fan base.

Dawson and James both struggled for game time in the Championship, but they were a crucial part of the team that achieved promotion from League One in the 2022-23 season, and they will be remembered for their role in one of the greatest comebacks in play-off history.

Rotherham were in need of a new goalkeeper following Viktor Johansson's move to Stoke City, and while Dawson may have found it tough in the Championship at times, he is an outstanding shot-stopper at League One level.

It is the right decision for Dawson to leave Wednesday to establish himself as a number one elsewhere, and as the Millers' strong summer transfer window continues, he could add another promotion to his record next season.