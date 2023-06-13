Calvin Ramsay has revealed his excitement after his loan move from Liverpool to Preston was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Who is Calvin Ramsay?

The 19-year-old right-back enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for boyhood club Aberdeen in the 2021/22 season, which brought a high-profile move to Liverpool last summer.

Given his age, Ramsay was seen as a long-term project signing for the club, and he only made two appearances for the Reds last season in all competitions, with injuries restricting the impact that he could make.

Now, it’s been decided that a loan is the best next step for his development, and it was announced today that North End had brought the Scotsman in ahead of next season.

And, taking to Twitter, Ramsay sent a message to the Preston supporters after the loan deal was announced.

“Can’t wait to get started!”

The deal is seen as a real coup for North End, with Ryan Lowe keen to strengthen his squad after they just missed out on the play-offs last season. Ramsay is sure to start as the right wing-back for Preston when the new campaign starts in August.

Calvin Ramsay move from Liverpool suits all parties

This is a fantastic bit of business for Preston, as we know the importance of the wing-backs for the way they play, and in Ramsay they have brought in a player who has the potential to be one of the standouts in his position in the league. He plays with real energy and aggression, and will be given the freedom to get forward and show his talent in Lowe’s system.

From Liverpool’s perspective, they will recognise that Preston are a club that have shown they can develop players, with Alvaro Fernandez starring for North End after joining from Manchester United last season, so they will hope he can follow suit.

So, this seems like a great move for all concerned and Ramsay is clearly relishing the chance to get some regular game time under his belt. Whilst he is obviously talented, and will have learnt from Jurgen Klopp and his teammates in training, there’s no doubt he will have been frustrated to not play that much at all last season, but this is his opportunity to show why he was so highly-rated after coming through at Aberdeen.