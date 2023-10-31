Highlights Key takeaways:

Everton and Burnley will face each other in the EFL Cup Round of 16 at Goodison Park for a place in the quarter-finals.

Both teams have had successful away matches in the earlier rounds of the competition.

Everton's predicted starting XI includes players like Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski, and Amadou Onana, while Beto is expected to start up front.

After another exciting weekend of Premier League and EFL action, the EFL Cup resumes this week at the Round of 16 stage.

There are some intriguing and interesting ties thrown up by the draw at this stage, with one of them seeing Sean Dyche's Everton host Vincent Kompany's Burnley at Goodison Park for a place in the quarter-finals.

To get to this stage, Everton have had to overcome Doncaster Rovers in the second round, whom they beat 2-1 away from home, before dispatching Aston Villa by the same scoreline, also on away soil.

EFL Cup Round of 16 Draw Mansfield Town vs Port Vale Exeter City vs Middlesbrough West Ham vs Arsenal Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Everton vs Burnley Ipswich Town vs Fulham Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Burnley have also had two away ties in their opening two rounds of the competition.

Kompany's side ran out 1-0 winners away at Nottingham Forest back in August in the second round before beating Salford City 4-0 in a comfortable third round fixture in late September.

With the above said, it should be an intriguing tie, and it will certainly be interesting to see who Sean Dyche selects to play.

Below, we've tried to predict who might start for the Toffees.

Everton predicted starting XI vs Burnley

GK: Jordan Pickford

With Sean Dyche tended to have fielded quite strong sides in the cup so far this season, it seems as though he will do so again given Premier League opposition. As such, Jordan Pickford gets the nod in goal in our predicted XI.

RB: Nathan Patterson

At right-back, we think that young Nathan Patterson could once again get the nod. Patterson featured in Young's absence against West Ham at the weekend.

CB:James Tarkowski

Another player to feature in that West Ham clash and keep his place in our XI is experienced defender James Tarkowski. His selection undermines just how seriously Dyche will be taking this tie.

CB: Michael Keane

The first change in the side from the XI that faced West Ham at the weekend. Keane has featured in both rounds of the cup so far and Dyche may choose to elect to give him some game time in this one.

LB: Vitaly Mykolenko

Another to keep his place in the side after the win away at West Ham. The 24-year-old is another of the backline to have played in both EFL Cup matches so far this season.

RW: Arnaut Danjuma

After Jack Harrison played his first 90 minutes of the Premier League season, given the short turnaround, it may be deemed too soon for him. As such, Arnaut Danjuma could come into the starting XI for this one.

CM: James Garner

With 12 appearances in all competitions under his belt already this season, James Garner could make it 13 with another start against Burnley.

CM: Amadou Onana

The same goes for Amadou Onana, who has not only featured in every Everton game so far this season, but has started in all of them, too. As such, he seems a shoe in for Dyche's XI.

LM: Dwight McNeil

With just one assist to his name so far this season, Dwight McNeil will be looking to add to that tally and who better to do it against than his former club.

AM: Abdoulaye Doucoure

Abdoulaye Doucoure gets right up alongside the Everton striker and helps with the press in this XI, and is therefore an important member of the side. Easy selection in our XI and we think Dyche's, too, if he goes with the same shape as at West Ham.

ST: Beto

Last but not least, up front, we've selected big money summer signing Beto. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be disappointed to miss out after scoring the winner on Sunday versus West Ham, however, given his injury record, it may be too much of a risk to play him twice in a matter of days when Beto is there and available to play.