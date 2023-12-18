Highlights Everton and Fulham face off in the EFL Cup quarterfinals after defeating tough opponents in previous rounds.

Everton's Jordan Pickford is likely to start in goal for the all-Premier League clash.

Everton's defensive unit, including Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, and Ben Godfrey, will likely remain unchanged for the match.

Everton welcome Fulham to Goodison Park on Tuesday evening for an all-Premier League affair in the EFL Cup.

Both sides have made it into the quarterfinals of the competition after getting past some difficult opponents.

The Toffees eased to victory in the last round, beating Sean Dyche’s former side Burnley 3-0. While Fulham secured an impressive 3-1 win away at high-flying Ipswich Town.

The pair have also done well in the Premier League this season, with Everton sitting in 16th place on 16 points, despite the fact they suffered a 10-point deduction a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva’s men are sitting in mid-table with 21 points, seven points adrift of the European places.

Both sides will be keen to get into the semi-finals of the competition, and while we see how it plays out, here we have looked at the possible starting XI for Everton…

GK: Jordan Pickford

Everton are likely going to take this match seriously, and therefore, it is likely Sean Dyche is going to rely on Pickford, as he’s done all of this season.

The England man is Everton’s number one choice, and he will be called upon for this EFL Cup game that is an all-Premier League affair.

RWB: Nathan Patterson

Patterson will likely retain his spot for this clash as Ashley Young picked up an injury in the game against Chelsea, and he looks set to remain out for this clash.

The defender was part of a strong defence in the club’s win over Burnley on Saturday night.

CB: Michael Keane

As part of that stonewall defence, Michael Keane made a rare start for the club and even got on the scoresheet, helping the Toffees to a 2-0 win.

The 30-year-old has only featured seven times this season in all competitions, but has played in both EFL Cup games before this one and will likely start once again on Tuesday.

CB: James Tarkowski

Tarkowski has started 19 of the 20 games Everton have played this season, with the only game being the Doncaster Rovers one in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The 31-year-old has been a key part of Everton’s climb up the table and is held in high regard under Dyche, so with the game being against a fellow Premier League side, Tarkowski is likely going to keep his place in the team.

CB: Ben Godfrey

Godfrey has found himself on the sidelines for most of this season, as he’s fallen down the pecking order under Dyche.

The 25-year-old started his first league game of the season on Saturday, with his only other appearances coming against Sheffield United and Doncaster earlier in the campaign.

However, with Everton having limited options in defence, it could be that Godfrey keeps his place from the last match.

LWB: Dwight McNeil

Saturday wasn’t the first time that we saw Dyche use Dwight McNeil in an unfamiliar role, with the natural winger playing in a left-wing back role.

This was done as Everton are limited with their options in defence, and it meant that the Everton boss went with a back five instead of the usual four.

Given how well it worked on Saturday, it is likely that he will keep with the same defensive unit that kept another clean sheet on the weekend.

RM: Jack Harrison

It has taken him a bit of time, but Jack Harrison seems to be slowly finding his feet in an Everton shirt.

The winger has only scored once so far this season, but he has been a key part of what the club has done going forward, and he will likely be once again on Tuesday.

Jack Harrison's stats per division (As it stands December 18th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Premier League 118 22 19 Championship 87 10 12 MLS 55 14 10

CM: James Garner

Garner’s natural position is in central midfield, but Dyche hasn’t been afraid to use the former Manchester United man in a wide role in recent games.

It is a decision that has worked, but for this cup tie, he could be restored to his normal midfield role, as Abdoulaye Doucoure is potentially a doubt for the game.

CM: Amadou Onana

Onana has been a key player for the Toffees since joining the club and has been working his way back to full sharpness in these last two games for the club.

Ideally, Dyche may want to rest the Belgian in this game, but given Everton’s lack of options and injury concerns, Onana will likely start this game against Fulham.

LM: Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma has yet to get his Everton career going, with him being in and out of the starting XI for much of this season.

But he has started all three previous EFL Cup games this season, and he could well start again on Tuesday as Dyche keeps his team fresh.

Related Pundit makes transfer admission on Jack Harrison's Leeds United future Paul Robinson has spoken out about Jack Harrison's future at Elland Road and the uncertainty surrounding it.

ST: Beto

Another player who could well start for Everton on Tuesday is forward Beto, as he comes in to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton manager will want to keep Calvert-Lewin injury-free, and therefore, while he will want to progress in the competition, he may take the forward out of the starting XI for this game.

Beto has been limited to just a handful of starts this season, so he will be keen to get a rare start and show Dyche what he can offer.