“Calvert-Lewin 2.0” – Journalist shares thoughts on Sheffield United forward on Everton’s radar

Everton are continuing to monitor Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, as per a Football League World exclusive from earlier in the week.

The Toffees will be eager to improve on last season’s 16th-placed finish and are looking to bolster their attacking options with the addition of the exciting 18-year-old.

Frank Lampard’s side are currently short of options in forward positions, following Richarlison’s move to Tottenham Hotspur and the fact that Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains sidelined.

Speaking to Football League World about Jebbison as an individual and whether it would be wise for the Toffees to continue their pursuit, Pete O’Rourke said: “Jebbison is a good young player, very highly rated at Sheffield United.

“Again, maybe just a bit like Calvert-Lewin – could be Calvert-Lewin 2.0 here for Everton after they signed him from Sheffield United originally as well.

“So yeah, a young player with huge potential and again, I think he will get better and better.”

The verdict

Undoubtedly a talented individual who has an excellent future ahead of him, Sheffield United will be eager to keep hold of the teenager this summer.

Starting on the opening day against Watford, and playing 25 minutes during the 2-0 victory at home to Millwall last weekend, Jebbison is a player who can play a role in the here and now at Bramall Lane.

Should a move to Everton be sanctioned, it is difficult to determine how much game time he would immediately see, because although Everton are short of striking options, the jump to regular Premier League football is a sizeable one.

A move for Jebbison will likely represent a start of a project.