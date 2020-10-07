‘Calm and composed’ – EFL player receives backing to make Tottenham Hotspur switch

Chris Mepham has backed Wales teammate Joe Rodon to be a success in the Premier League amid speculation linking the defender with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodon has been a key player for Swansea City over the past couple of years, with the defender going from strength to strength in the middle of the Swans’ backline.

The 22-year-old has recently been linked with a move to the Premier League, though, with Tottenham Hotspur the latest team to be strongly credited with an interest in the centre-half.

As per the Evening Standard, Tottenham are in talks to sign the defender who is valued by Swansea at a price of around £18million, however Spurs are only willing to pay around the £7million mark.

Speaking to BT Sport, Rodon’s Wales teammate Chris Mepham has backed the defender to fit right into life in the Premier League should he make the move to Spurs before the end of the transfer window.

He said: “He’s played a lot of games for Swansea now and has been putting in some really good performances. He’s definitely got what it takes to make the step up.

“He’s very calm and composed on the ball and very confident in stepping forward. Defensively, he’s very dominant in the air and he’s quite a big lad so he imposes himself on the game.

“I think he has all the characteristics that any Premier League team would look for in a centre-back. If he does make the step up then I hope he does really well. I think he could be a good talent.”

Mepham moved to AFC Bournemouth from Brentford in January 2019 and had a taste of Premier League football before being relegated with the Cherries last term.

The Verdict

Rodon would be a perfect fit in the Premier League.

He’s strong, tall and good in the air, but is also very comfortable at playing the ball out from the back and bringing others into play.

He also possesses real leadership qualities which would be beneficial for his career going forward, and I think he’d be an astute signing for Jose Mourinho’s side.