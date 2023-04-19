Callum Wright has taken to Instagram to share a message with Plymouth Argyle's supporters following his side's latest outing in League One.

Wright helped Argyle secure a crucial victory over Shrewsbury Town by netting in the closing stages of this particular fixture.

Shrewsbury Town opened the scoring in the 53rd minute as Killian Phillips latched onto Luke Leahy's pass before firing an effort past Callum Burton.

Undeterred by this setback, Plymouth levelled proceedings as Joe Edwards headed home from Niall Ennis' cross.

Edwards went close to scoring again for Argyle as he narrowly missed the target with an effort.

Wright then scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Plymouth as he produced a diving header to beat Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

As a result of this victory, Plymouth retained top-spot in the League One standings ahead of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday who also secured maximum points last night in their respective fixtures.

Argyle will be looking to extend their winning run at this level to three games this weekend when they host Cambridge United at Home Park.

What has Callum Wright had to say about Plymouth Argyle's win over Shrewsbury?

After Plymouth's win over Shrewsbury, Wright opted to share his reaction on Instagram.

The midfielder posted:"No better feeling, 3 more points!

"Back to Home Park Saturday."

Will Wright now be able to help Plymouth get over the line in terms of their bid for promotion?

When you consider that Plymouth were set to slip to third in the league standings before Wright scored a last-gasp winner, this could prove to be a season-defining moment for Steven Schumacher's side.

Argyle are two points above Wednesday in the table and crucially have a game in hand over their promotion rivals.

With four games left to play, Plymouth's fate is in their own hands, and they will unquestionably fancy their chances of getting over the line having produced a plethora of impressive performances this season.

Wright will be full of confidence heading into these fixtures after his goal against Shrewsbury.

The midfielder has now provided six direct goal contributions for Plymouth in the third-tier since sealing a switch to the club in January.

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.23 in last night's clash, it would not be at all surprising if Wright goes on to produce another decisive moment between now and the end of the term in the race for automatic promotion.