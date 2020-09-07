Callum Wilson sends message to AFC Bournemouth fans after Newcastle move is confirmed

Callum Wilson has sent a powerful message to AFC Bournemouth fans after his move to Newcastle United was confirmed this afternoon.

Wilson has completed a £20million move to Newcastle this afternoon following Bournemouth’s relegation from the Premier League last term, penning a four-year deal at St. James’ Park.

Wilson has been a fantastic servant for the Cherries during his time at the Vitality Stadium, and leaves the club with plenty of best wishes from supporters.

The 28-year-old joined Bournemouth from Coventry City in 2014, and scored 67 goals in 187 games for the South Coast outfit.

His form for Bournemouth also saw him earn an England call-up, and he scored on his debut for the Three Lions against USA in 2018.

Wilson has now made an immediate return to the Premier League following Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship, and he has now posted an emotional message to fans on his Twitter page.

Wilson joins the likes of Nathan Ake and Aaron Ramsdale in leaving the club this summer, whilst David Brooks and Josh King also continue to be linked with moves away.

The Verdict

Wilson deserves his move back to the Premier League, but what a player he has been for Bournemouth.

He was a prolific goalscorer for the Cherries in the Championship, and his goals helped them miraculously secure promotion to the Premier League.

He scored plenty of goals in the top-flight, and signing for a big club like Newcastle is exactly what he deserves. He seems like a really nice person, too, who is well respected by Bournemouth fans.