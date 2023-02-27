Callum Wilson sends determined message as Newcastle United suffer EFL Cup heartbreak

Newcastle United’s wait for a major trophy extended yesterday afternoon as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

The Magpies actually started the game on the front foot and were playing some nice stuff but a Casemiro header followed by an own goal after Marcus Rashford’s shot deflected off of Sven Botman proved enough for the Old Trafford club to take the trophy.

Indeed, Newcastle huffed and puffed after half-time but, already 2-0 down, they could not get back into the game and so the Magpies are going to have to wait for another opportunity to get some silverware back to Tyneside.

That said, the players have been taking to social media since the defeat to underline their determination to get into another final in the near future and Callum Wilson has been just one of those, with him posting this on Twitter:

The Verdict

A shame for Newcastle but you feel as though their wait for another shot at winning a trophy will not be too long, given the way they are heading on and off of the field.

They played some decent stuff at times on Sunday but ultimately Man United had the edge on them, and now it’s back to focusing on league duties and trying to finish inside the top four.