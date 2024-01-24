A player that has attracted much transfer attention in recent years, Callum Styles still finds himself at Barnsley in League One as an 18-cap international for Hungary - for how much longer though remains to be seen.

Having spent last season on loan at Millwall in the Championship, Styles was not purchased by the Lions after spending a lot of time out with a quadricep injury, leaving him back at the Tykes in the third tier of English football.

After half a season with the South Yorkshire side though, it looks as though the 23-year-old may finally be on the move - although it still may not be on a permanent basis...

Sunderland in advanced talks to land Styles

On January 23, news emerged of Sunderland's interest in signing Styles to bolster Mick Beale's squad, as reported first by Keith Downie of Sky Sports.

Downie claimed that the Black Cats were looking to strike a loan agreement for the versatile Styles with an obligation to purchase in the summer 2024 transfer window - presumably to get around profit & sustainability regulations - and talks seem to be progressing at a rapid rate.

The Northern Echo now report that Sunderland are in advanced talks with Barnsley over Styles, although the chance for a permanent move at the end of the season is being claimed as a potential, and not a definite.

Sunderland are in need of bodies in the middle of the park with Corry Evans still sidelined and Alex Pritchard's future up in the air, and it looks as though Styles could be their man.

Barnsley manager speaks out on Styles situation

A significant sign that Styles was potentially close to exiting Oakwell was that he was not in the 18-man matchday squad as Barnsley went on the road to face Oxford United in League One action on Tuesday evening.

Callum Styles' Barnsley League One Stats 2023-24 Appearances 20 Average Minutes Per Game 71 Goals 3 Assists 2 Shots Per Game 1.4 Touches Per Game 41.6 Pass Accuracy 81% Key Passes Per Game 0.5 Interceptions Per Game 0.4 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.3 Duels Won Per Game 3.5 Possession Lost Per Game 9.7 Stats As Of January 19, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

In the end, the Tykes did not need the left-footed maestro as they ran out 1-0 winners at the Kassam Stadium, but Barnsley boss Neil Collins was quizzed on Styles' absence and he gave an honest answer on his future.

“The club are in negotiations but at this stage, I think we focus on the lads that played tonight and deal with that in the coming days," the Scotsman briefly said following the one goal win over Oxford, per the Yorkshire Post.

That suggested a move was close for Styles, and it looks as though Sunderland are the side that he is set to head to, providing there are no setbacks in negotiations.

Hull and Birmingham poised to miss out on Styles after interest

It appears that Sunderland are set to beat some of their divisional rivals to the services of Styles as well.

A report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon over the weekend via his Patreon account claimed that both Hull City and Birmingham were interested in Styles, although no bids had gone in at that point.

Local reports from Hull claimed that the Tigers weren't in-fact in the running for central midfielder and wing-back Styles, but perhaps by then they had moved on to other targets, with Ryan Giles on the verge of a switch to the MKM Stadium.